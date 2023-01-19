Vikings' Wes Phillips Denies Request to Interview for Chargers' OC Vacancy

Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips denied a request to interview for the same role with the Los Angeles Chargers, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

"The Chargers have requested to speak with Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips about their OC position, but Phillips plans to stay with Minnesota, per sources," Fowler tweeted on Thursday. "Phillips (is) highly valued there and (the) Vikings (are) building something he wants to see through."

This is big news for the Vikings. Phillips, working as head coach Kevin O'Connell's top assistant, helped put together an offense that finished seventh in yards per game, eighth in points per game, eighth in success rate, and 12th in points per drive this season. The Vikings' offense was the driving force behind a 13-win season that came to an abrupt end in the wild card round.

What's notable is while this would technically be a lateral move, it would also be an upgrade for Phillips in some senses. He doesn't call plays in Minnesota, but he would in L.A. under defensive head coach Brandon Staley. He would also be working with Justin Herbert, one of the league's best young quarterbacks.

At the same time, there are questions about how long Staley will last with the Chargers, which would create some potential instability. And while the Chargers have some good weapons, they don't have Justin Jefferson. They also play in a division that will be incredibly hard to win for as long as Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes are in Kansas City.

The Vikings, meanwhile, seem to have a strong foundation in place after the first year of the O'Connell era. They've got a good culture, a quality veteran QB in Kirk Cousins, and several foundational pieces in place on offense: Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson, Christian Darrisaw, and Brian O'Neill. They also play in a winnable division.

Phillips will be the first Vikings offensive coordinator to hold that role for two consecutive seasons since Norv Turner resigned in 2016. From 2017 to 2022, the Vikings had a new OC every year. O'Connell's presence as head coach would've provided that stability on offense regardless — an OC's role under a defensive head coach like Mike Zimmer is different than it is with an offensive HC — but Phillips returning helps a lot with continuity.

Phillips, who turns 44 soon, is the son of Wade Phillips and grandson of Bum Phillips. He came to Minnesota with O'Connell after spending three years as the Rams' tight ends coach, a role he previously held in Washington for five seasons. Phillips' first NFL coaching gig came with the Cowboys in 2007, and he remained with Dallas until 2013.

