Why The Vikings Aren't Going to Sign Former Saints Guard Larry Warford

The Saints created a buzz around the NFL last Friday when they released veteran guard Larry Warford, who has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last three years. The move was somewhat surprising at first glance, but it makes sense when you consider that the Saints just drafted an interior lineman in the first round (Michigan's Cesar Ruiz) and cleared up nearly $8 million in cap space by moving on from Warford.

As with any talented player who is surprisingly released or made available for trade, fans of dozens of teams across the NFL began clamoring for their squad to sign Warford. The Vikings feature prominently on that list because of their uncertainty at both guard spots heading into the 2020 season.

The reality of the matter is that the Vikings aren't going to sign Warford and they're almost certainly not even considering it. There are two main reasons for this. First, he isn't a fit for Gary Kubiak's zone-blocking scheme. Secondly, Warford apparently wants around $7 million per year, and the Vikings don't have the cap flexibility for that type of financial commitment to make sense.

Also, Vikings insiders like KSTP's Darren Wolfson have reported that there has been no buzz that the team is looking to add an offensive linemen at this time. The Vikings appear confident two solid starting guards will emerge out of their current roster.

Warford's age and athleticism (or lack thereof) make it unlikely that the Vikings would be interested even if his price tag was lower. They released right guard Josh Kline this offseason to get younger and more mobile at that position. Warford is clearly better than Kline, but he has a similar athletic profile and is approaching age 30. Warford struggles to get out in space and has had some issues with weight and conditioning, according to Bob Rose of SI's Saints News Network.

One area he struggled with however was getting outside when asked to pull around the edge or getting to the spot in a timely manner on screen passes, an enormous part of the Saints offense. Warford has never been a top of the line athlete, but his weight and conditioning were both issues with the coaching staff last year.

That alone should tell you that the Vikings aren't going to be interested. Gary Kubiak's scheme requires highly mobile linemen who can execute difficult reach blocks, pull on screens, and climb to the second level. That's why they've invested early picks in phenomenal athletes Brian O'Neill, Garrett Bradbury, and Ezra Cleveland in the last three drafts. Warford's talent is undeniable, but he's much more suited for a power or gap running scheme.

Adding Warford's price tag into the equation is just another factor that will prevent the Vikings from getting involved. They have roughly $8 million in cap space when excluding the money needed to sign their draft class, but the Vikings still have yet to work out long-term deals with Dalvin Cook and Anthony Harris.

It's a fun offseason talking point, especially as we all remain holed up in quarantine, but the Vikings won't be signing Larry Warford.

Join the conversation at InsideTheVikings by clicking the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page (mobile users, tap the bell icon), and follow @WillRagatz on Twitter.