Vikings Working Out WR Dede Westbrook, Considering Re-Signing Him

Westbrook was the Vikings' primary punt returner in 2021.

The Vikings are working out wide receiver and return specialist Dede Westbrook on Tuesday, according to multiple reports. If all goes well, a contract agreement could be on the way shortly.

Westbrook, 28, was signed by the Vikings last offseason. He wasn't much of a factor as the team's No. 4 receiver, catching 10 of 15 targets for 68 yards while playing a little over 200 offensive snaps all year. But Westbrook made an impact as Minnesota's primary punt returner, with 22 returns for 183 yards (8.3 average) and a long of 45.

With Westbrook a free agent, the Vikings don't have a clear option on their roster to return punts. K.J. Osborn has done it in the NFL but the results haven't been great, rookie Jalen Nailor has a little bit of experience from college, and Ihmir Smith-Marsette is learning that job this offseason.

If the Vikings were to bring Westbrook back, he would immediately assume that role again. He's done it for most of his career, including a 2018 season with the Jaguars where he averaged 14 yards per return, highlighted by a 74-yard touchdown.

There are reportedly other teams interested in Westbrook, so the Vikings signing him is not a lock. Minnesota is considering it but first wants its new coaching staff to get a look at him.

Westbrook likely wouldn't have much of a receiving role in 2022 if the Vikings bring him back. At best, he'd be competing with Smith-Marsette and Bisi Johnson for the No. 4 job behind Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, and Osborn. However, adding a veteran like Westbrook as depth couldn't hurt.

It wasn't that long ago that Westbrook was a productive receiver. He dominated at Oklahoma, winning the 2016 Biletnikoff Award as the nation's top wideout after posting an 80/1524/17 line with Baker Mayfield as his quarterback. The Jaguars took him in the fourth round in 2017 and he had a couple solid seasons, putting up 66/717/5 in 2018 and 66/660/3 in 2019.

Westbrook has a ton of familiarity with Vikings wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell, who was his position coach in Jacksonville. McCardell was one of the few 2021 assistant coaches retained in the regime change this offseason.

