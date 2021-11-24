Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Vikings superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Packers on Sunday.

Jefferson caught eight passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns in the game, and also had one carry for three yards. The receiving yardage was just shy of his career high of 175, set against the Titans last September in his first career start.

It was a second straight dominant performance from Jefferson, who helped secure a victory over the Chargers the week before with a nine-catch, 143-yard outing. Against the Packers, he racked up three catches for 104 yards in the first quarter, drew a big pass interference penalty in the second, and caught two touchdowns in the second half, including one that put them up by a score with just over two minutes left.

Jefferson has proven this season that his historic rookie year — in which he broke the Super Bowl-era rookie record with 1,400 receiving yards despite not starting until Week 3 — was not a fluke. He's been every bit as good, if not better, in year two. Jefferson's 944 receiving yards through ten games ranks fourth in the NFL and is the third-most prolific ten-game start in Vikings history, trailing only 2003 Randy Moss and 2018 Adam Thielen. With seven games remaining, Jefferson is on pace to exceed 1,600 receiving yards this season.

Based on his production, efficiency, and film from the past season-and-a-half, Jefferson is proving to be at least a top-five receiver in the league.

This is the first offensive player of the week award for Jefferson and the first of the season for the Vikings. They had four last season — two apiece for Dalvin Cook and Kirk Cousins. Kene Nwangwu was the special teams player of the week a couple weeks ago after the Vikings' loss to the Ravens.

