Vikings Wrap Up 2022 Draft Class With South Carolina TE Nick Muse in Seventh Round

Muse is a capable blocker and receiver who adds depth to the Vikings' tight end room.

The Vikings wrapped up their ten-man 2022 draft class by selecting South Carolina tight end Nick Muse with the 227th overall pick in the seventh round.

The younger brother of Seahawks linebacker Tanner Muse, Nick is a big, athletic tight end at 6'4", 258 pounds who has 4.7 speed and good strength. 

Muse began his college career at William & Mary before transferring to South Carolina in 2019. He tore his ACL that year, but came back and caught 30 passes for 425 yards in 2020. Muse has the size, athleticism, and competitiveness as a blocker to potentially carve out a role in the NFL. Like all seventh-round picks, being an asset on special teams would boost his chances of making the roster.

With the Vikings, Muse will compete with players like Ben Ellefson and Zach Davidson to be the No. 3 tight end behind Irv Smith Jr. and Johnny Mundt. His versatility as an in-line option who can also line up in the slot should help his case.

Here's a look at the Vikings' complete draft class:

  • First round, No. 32 (from Lions): Lewis Cine, S, Georgia
  • Second round, No. 42 (from Colts): Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson
  • Second round, No. 59 (from Packers): Ed Ingram, G, LSU
  • Third round, No. 66 (from Lions): Brian Asamoah II, Oklahoma
  • Fourth round, No. 118 (from Browns): Akayleb Evans, CB, Missouri
  • Fifth round, No. 165 (from Raiders): Esezi Otomewo, DL, Minnesota
  • Fifth round, No. 169 (from Raiders): Ty Chandler, RB, North Carolina
  • Sixth round, No. 184: Vederian Lowe, OT, Illinois
  • Sixth round, No. 191: Jalen Nailor, WR, Michigan State
  • Seventh round, No. 227: Nick Muse, TE, South Carolina

