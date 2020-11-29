Watch Adam Thielen's Live Reaction to the Vikings' Thrilling Victory

Vikings star receiver Adam Thielen couldn't play against the Panthers on Sunday while on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, which meant he had to watch as a fan like everyone else. Thielen was at home with his wife and kids, living and dying with every snap as the Vikings and Panthers battled out a wild, back-and-forth game.

Thielen's wife Caitlin shared some clips to her Instagram story of Adam's live reactions to big plays late in the game, and it's amazing to watch. Thielen was perplexed by a late flag against the Vikings and cheered like crazy after Chad Beebe's game-winning touchdown and the Panthers' missed field goal as time expired.

Remember, Thielen isn't just a star player for the Vikings, he's been a fan of the team his entire life. The native of Detroit Lakes, MN attended Minnesota State University in Mankato and has spent his entire NFL career with the Vikings. He's as Minnesotan as they come.

Thielen reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week, but he also had a negative test. Further details weren't reported, but Thielen wasn't able to clear the league's protocols in time to be activated off of the reserve list. Hopefully he'll be able to return this week to play against the Jaguars next Sunday.

With no Thielen, who led the league with 11 receiving touchdowns heading into this week's action, the Vikings relied on a group effort from their pass-catchers. Rookie Justin Jefferson scored two touchdowns, Beebe caught the game-winner, and Bisi Johnson and Kyle Rudolph also came up big in the passing game.

With the improbable win, the Vikings' playoff hopes are very much still alive. At 5-6, they're just one game out of the final wild card spot in the NFC.

Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis. Also, click the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page (mobile users, tap the bell icon – you may have to click ‘News’ first), leave comments below, and follow me on Twitter.