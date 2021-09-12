Watch: Did the Refs Miss the Call By Not Overturning Dalvin Cook's Overtime Fumble?

Cook appeared to get his butt down, but there was no evidence conclusive enough to overturn the call on the field.

The turning point in the Vikings' season-opening 27-24 overtime loss to the Bengals came when star running back Dalvin Cook was ruled to have fumbled at the Cincinnati 38 with two minutes left in OT. The Bengals got the ball, converted a big play on fourth and inches, and made the game-winning field goal as time expired.

But should the fumble on Cook have stood?

It was a close play. He lost the ball right as his butt appeared to hit the ground, although there was no way of knowing that in real time. Despite not having a great view, the referees reacted to the Bengals coming out of the pile with the ball and called it a fumble on the field.

The play went to an official replay review. There were no camera angles that were truly conclusive, but there was one from behind the defense where it seemed like Cook's butt hit the ground before the ball had come loose. However, without any clear and obvious evidence of Cook being down with the ball still in his possession, the refs announced that the call stood.

It was a close, bang-bang play that might've gone either way. But from the replay, it certainly does look like Cook might've been down with the ball still in his arm.

My issue is with the way the system works. I know the refs have to make a call in real time, but why does that call have to hold so much weight? If Cook was ruled down at first, there's no doubt in my mind that that call would've stood. So why not just go into the replay review without being beholden to the call on the field, especially when the refs didn't have any sort of clear live view of the fumble?

The same thing happened to the Vikings earlier in the game when Justin Jefferson appeared to get in for a touchdown, but was ruled down inside the 1 on the field. Reviews seemed to show that he got in, although there wasn't a sideline end zone angle for some reason. Without that view, the refs upheld the call as it stood, meaning Mike Zimmer's challenge was unsuccessful and the Vikings lost a timeout.

If the Jefferson play had been ruled a TD on the field, it would've stood.

The Jefferson one didn't matter outside of costing Minnesota a timeout, as Cook scored on the next play.

The Cook one basically decided the game.

The Vikings didn't deserve to win based on their overall performance on Sunday, but they might've gotten a raw deal with the way the replay review of Cook's fumble played out.

