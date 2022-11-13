Watch: Justin Jefferson Makes the Catch of the Year to Keep the Vikings Alive

Catch of the year? Without a doubt. Catch of the decade? It's in the running.

With the Vikings down 27-23 to the Bills, facing 4th and 18 after the two-minute warning, Kirk Cousins chucked up a prayer in the general direction of his best receiver. With a defender all over him, Jefferson reached up with one hand and...I'm still not even sure how to describe what happened next.

Somehow, someway, Jefferson came down with the ball.

That catch kept the Vikings alive in what turned out to be one of craziest endings to an NFL game in recent memory.

The Vikings didn't actually end up scoring on the drive. Jefferson made another great catch but was down just shy of the line, and Cousins was stopped short on a QB sneak on fourth and goal. But the Bills gave the Vikings a gift. Josh Allen fumbled the snap on the very next play and Eric Kendricks recovered it in the end zone for a go-ahead touchdown.

The Bills then drove down and tied the game at 30 on a Tyler Bass field goal, sending it to overtime.

If Jefferson doesn't catch that pass, the game is over and the Vikings lose.

Jefferson has had a truly unbelievable, historic game for the Vikings. He's caught 10 passes for a career-high 193 yards and a touchdown. Whenever the Vikings needed a play, Jefferson made a spectacular catch. It's one of the greatest wide receiver performances of all time.

But as far as a specific moment, nothing can top the catch he made to keep the Vikings alive late in the fourth quarter.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.