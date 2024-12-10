Watch: Kirk Cousins mic'd up during return to Minnesota
Kirk Cousins's return to Minnesota did not meet his expectations, as his Falcons were thoroughly beaten 42-21 on Sunday. While Cousins has a decent game with the exception of two interceptions, the mic'd up moments before and after the game are ringing more memorable now 48 hours after the game.
"Good job, man," Cousins told Justin Jefferson after the game. "Thank you for what you meant to me."
Cousins, 36, was mic'd up in his first return to U.S. Bank Stadium since joining the Falcons last offseason. In the loss, he threw for 344 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions. His former receivers, Jefferson and Jordan Addison, combined for 15 catches for 265 yards and five touchdowns.
"Great to see you, my guy. Keep doing your thing," Jefferson responded to Cousins.
Cousins is seen in the video high-fiving and greeting numerous members of the Vikings front office and coaching staff in the lead up to the game.
"Hey, Josh, great to see you, man. You're doing a great job," Cousins told Vikings quarterbacks coach Josh McCown.
After the game, Cousins met Vikings QB Sam Darnold. "Great job. Happy for you. Great job," Cousins said to Darnold.
"You keep rolling man," Darnold replied. "The people here love you, dude. It's awesome to see."
In replacing Cousins as the Vikings quarterback, Darnold has found exceptional success, throwing for 3,299 yards, 28 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while leading Minnesota to an 11-2 record this season.
"Coach, great job, man," Cousins said to his former head coach, Kevin O'Connell. "Doing awesome."
O'Connell, while embracing Cousins, said, "Hey, I just want to tell you something. Every day I appreciate the days I got a chance to work with you."
"Thanks for saying that. Likewise, thank you. Great job," said Cousins.
Cousins also had words of encouragement for Vikings backup quarterback Nick Mullens, defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, and right tackle Brian O'Neill, among others.
"Great job, Jordan. Man, you looked awesome," Cousins said to Jordan Addison. "Great job, you're a baller."