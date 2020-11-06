Way Too Early 2021 Minnesota Vikings Mock Draft Roundup

I know, I know – it's early November and the Vikings are coming off of a big win over the Packers. It's time to be thinking about how this team can go on a run and get back into the hunt for a playoff spot, not looking ahead nearly six months from now to next year's draft.

But let's not overreact to one game. The Vikings are still 2-5, looked lifeless in losses to the Colts and Falcons, and are major longshots to make the playoffs. Football Outsiders gives them an 8.3 percent chance of reaching the postseason, while FiveThirtyEight is slightly more optimistic at 15 percent.

Many fans were looking ahead to the 2021 draft after the loss to Atlanta dropped the Vikings to 1-5. Beating the Packers salvaged a bit of hope, but falling to the Lions this weekend could turn eyes right back towards next April. Even if the Vikings do win a couple more games this month, they'll still have a lot of questions and weaknesses to address via the draft next year.

With that in mind, let's take a way-too-early look at some of the college prospects who have been mocked to the Vikings recently. (Yes, mock drafts are a year-round thing). I will provide endless coverage of the 2021 draft over the next six months, going into depth on all kinds of prospects – especially the QBs. For now, use this to get a sense of some of the names to keep in the back of your mind. Maybe you'll even want to look for these guys when you're watching college football on Saturdays.

Let's get into it. After beating the Packers, the Vikings would be picking tenth if the season ended today, so that's where they're selecting in most of these mocks.

Alabama OT Alex Leatherwood (Matt Miller, Bleacher Report)

Date: 11/4

Vikings draft slot: 10th

Miller's reasoning:

Fans in Minneapolis might want a quarterback here, but the reality is that Kirk Cousins' contract assures he's the quarterback of the Vikings for the time being. Instead, look for the front office (even if there's a new one in place) to attempt to fix a roster that has many bright spots, such as Dalvin Cook and Justin Jefferson, but badly needs an upgrade on the offensive line. Alabama's Alex Leatherwood has excelled playing all over the Crimson Tide offensive line during his three years as a starter, but the 6'6", 317-pounder projects best at tackle for the NFL. The Vikings have a promising right tackle in Brian O'Neill and drafted Ezra Cleveland as a project in the second round this year, but this gives them flexibility. Leatherwood does project at tackle, but he's dominated at right guard for Alabama and could be an All-Pro-caliber prospect there if Cleveland pans out at left tackle. And if Cleveland doesn't develop, the Vikings have their man in Leatherwood, who is one of the cleanest prospects in the entire 2021 class.

Ragatz's analysis:

I don't hate the idea of taking an offensive lineman in the top two rounds for a fourth straight year, especially since the big four quarterbacks – Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Trey Lance, and Zach Wilson – were all off the board. Mac Jones and Kyle Trask are probably the only realistic QB options here, and tenth feels too high for either.

Like Miller says, drafting Leatherwood gives the Vikings flexibility to see who they like most as their left tackle of the future. Ezra Cleveland was excellent at right guard against the Packers, so it's possible he could stay on the interior long-term. An offensive line with Leatherwood, Cleveland, Garrett Bradbury, Brian O'Neill, and a solid second guard could potentially be one of the NFL's best.

Miami EDGE Gregory Rousseau (Mike Renner, PFF)

Date: 11/4

Vikings draft slot: 10th

Renner's reasoning:

Rousseau’s production profile is a tad scary with an 87.6 pass-rushing grade from the interior vs. only 70.1 off the edge. His 6-foot-7, 265-pound frame is only scratching the surface of what he could become and fits the Vikings profile on the edge.

Ragatz's analysis:

I said it last year and I'll say it again: as long as Rick Spielman is the GM, the Vikings won't take an edge rusher in the first round. It has never happened and I don't think that changes in 2021, assuming Danielle Hunter is healthy and doesn't suddenly demand a massive new contract. They'll be content to roll with Hunter and either Ifeadi Odenigbo, D.J. Wonnum, or someone else at the other defensive end spot. Rousseau is an enticing prospect, but I don't think he'll be a Viking.

Ohio State IOL Wyatt Davis (Joe Marino, The Draft Network)

Date: 11/5

Vikings draft slot: 10th

Marino's reasoning:

Investments have been made to fix the Vikings’ interior offensive line but it’s still very much a work in progress. Davis has the makings of a plug-and-play starter with his power, tenacity, mobility, body control, and technical-refinement. He’s experienced and has dominated the Big Ten.

Ragatz's analysis:

Prior to Cleveland's outing against the Packers, the Vikings seemingly hadn't had a guard play well all year. Dakota Dozier, Pat Elflein, and Dru Samia aren't viable long-term answers. Maybe Cleveland sticks there, but he's more valuable as Riley Reiff's replacement at left tackle. That means the Vikings need to address their massive weakness on the interior offensive line next to Garrett Bradbury.

Davis is a popular choice for doing just that. He's a phenomenal prospect who has shown no real weaknesses over the past few years. Taking a guard this high can be questioned from a value perspective, though, especially since the Vikings just went IOL in the first round in 2019. Davis is a real possibility for the Vikings, especially if they're picking in the teens.

Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle (Patrick Chiotti, Pro Football Network)

Date: 11/5

Vikings draft slot: 10th

Chiotti's reasoning:

Justin Jefferson has been one of the league’s top wide receivers as a rookie, and Adam Thielen has continued to be one of the most efficient receivers in the league. The Vikings offense is still missing that third impact receiver, and they could find it in Alabama’s Jaylen Waddle. Coming off an ankle injury that ended his 2020 campaign, Waddle is poised to be one of the top receivers taken in the 2021 NFL Draft. Waddle’s speed is what makes him such a dangerous and intriguing selection for the Vikings in the first round of this NFL mock draft. Utilizing his speed in the short and long passing game could help open up even more for their dominant running game behind Dalvin Cook. With dangerous receivers already on the field in Jefferson and Thielen, it leaves plenty of opportunities for Waddle to burn one-on-one matchups for huge gains.

Ragatz's analysis:

This would be insanely fun. Waddle's season is unfortunately over due to a broken ankle, but prior to that injury he was making all kinds of electric plays for Alabama. He's been doing that for several years now despite being part of a WR corps that also featured Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs, and Devonta Smith. With legitimate 4.2 speed, Waddle is one of the fastest football players in the world. He's also got some polish to his game as a receiver.

Adding Waddle would give the Vikings an incredibly dynamic trio of receivers, and he'd be set up with Justin Jefferson as the team's future at the position. Waddle also has three career return touchdowns, so he'd be a weapon on special teams as well. The only question here is whether or not the run-heavy Vikings would draft a receiver in the first round in two straight years, but I'm personally all for it.

BYU QB Zach Wilson (Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports)

Date: 11/4

Vikings draft slot: 14th

Trapasso's reasoning:

I really think Wilson's ceiling is inside the top half of the first round. And after years of laboring through the Kirk Cousins era, the Vikings get a quarterback who couldn't be more different from Cousins stylistically.

Ragatz's analysis:

I am fully on the Zach Wilson hype train, so I love this pick. If you haven't heard of Wilson, it's time to get familiar. The 21-year-old is rocketing up draft boards with his star emergence for BYU this season, throwing for over 2,100 yards with 19 touchdowns and two interceptions in seven games. He has incredible arm talent and the ability to make plays on the run and outside of structure, which is something Vikings fans have been longing for during the Kirk Cousins era.

Wilson does stuff like this every week:

If he continues playing like this, he may legitimately surpass Lance as the third quarterback off the board after Lawrence and Fields. And that means he won't last until the 14th pick. (Yahoo Sports' Eric Edholm mocked Wilson to the Vikings at No. 6 prior to their win over the Packers). If the Vikings finish with something like a 5-11 record, they should be looking hard at Lance and Wilson.

And if you're reading this on Friday, tonight is a chance to check out Wilson and No. 9 BYU against a tough opponent in No. 21 Boise State. 8:45 central time on FS1!

Other players mocked to the Vikings recently:

Florida State DT Marvin Wilson (Luke Easterling, The Draft Wire)

(Luke Easterling, The Draft Wire) Michigan EDGE Kwity Paye (Josh Edwards, CBS Sports)

(Josh Edwards, CBS Sports) Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley (Tankathon)

(Tankathon) Alabama DT Christian Barmore (Walter Football)

(Walter Football) LSU WR Ja'Marr Chase (Joal Ryan, 247 Sports)

(Joal Ryan, 247 Sports) NDSU QB Trey Lance (Cory Kinnan, With The First Pick)

(Cory Kinnan, With The First Pick) Alabama CB Patrick Surtain (Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News)

If the Vikings don't start to make a run towards the playoffs, I'll do another mock draft roundup before too long.

