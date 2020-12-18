Week 15 NFL Picks: Chiefs Beat Saints, Vikings Stay Alive

It's that bittersweet time of the year where there are only a few weeks of regular season football left (three, to be exact). On the one hand, the games are exciting and the playoff races add some extra intensity. On the other hand, it's not fun to think about how close we are to the long offseason.

Week 15 only has one game between two teams with winning records, but it's a heck of a matchup between the 12-1 Chiefs and the 10-3 Saints. There is still plenty of intrigue in some of the other games, too. Let's get to my picks.

Note: home teams in BOLD. Record last week: 9-6

Saturday Games

Bills over BRONCOS

The Bills are making a strong case for themselves as the second-best team in the AFC. If not for a Hail Mary loss to the Cardinals, they would currently be on a seven-game winning streak. They're not losing to Drew Lock and the Broncos.

PACKERS over Panthers

The Packers, meanwhile, might be the second-best team in the entire NFL. Led by MVP frontrunner Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay's offense is fairly unstoppable right now. Good luck keeping pace, Teddy Bridgewater.

Sunday Noon Games

Buccaneers over FALCONS

This is the first of two matchups between these teams in the final three weeks of the season. The Falcons are playing for pride while the Buccaneers are playing to improve their playoff seed. With no Julio Jones, I can't see Atlanta winning this one.

RAVENS over Jaguars

I haven't looked it up, but are the Jaguars going to become the first team to ever win in Week 1 and then end up 1-15? It seems like a borderline lock at this point with their last three games coming against the Ravens, Bears, and Colts. They'll need A LOT of Minshew Magic to win any of those games, particularly this matchup against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.

COWBOYS over 49ers

This is a virtual toss-up between a pair of teams who aren't awful but aren't sniffing the playoffs. I'll take the Cowboys, because I trust Andy Dalton more than I trust Nick Mullens.

COLTS over Texans

The Colts only won by six points when these teams met two weeks ago. After watching the Texans get blown out by the Bears last week, I'd guess this rematch isn't quite as close. The Colts are legitimately really good on both sides of the ball, especially now that rookie RB Jonathan Taylor has found his groove.

Patriots over DOLPHINS

The Patriots handled business against the Dolphins all the way back in Week 1, and I expect them to do it again, even if Miami has improved a lot since then. Bill Belichick will find a way to flummox Tua Tagovailoa in the rookie's first taste of this mini-rivalry.

TITANS over Lions

The Titans are absolutely rolling right now, and the Lions aren't going to have any answer for Tennessee's explosive offense. Derrick Henry honestly might run for 250 yards.

Seahawks over WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM

Washington has won four games in a row and boasts one of the hottest defenses in the NFL. The Seahawks have had some struggles, including a loss to another sub-.500 NFC East team, the Giants, two weeks ago. But with Seattle finding its groove last week against the Jets and Dwayne Haskins starting for the WFT with Alex Smith out, I'll go with Russell Wilson and company on the road.

VIKINGS over Bears

I can't honestly say I have any idea what to expect from this game. The Vikings have lost two straight December home games to the Bears, and I'm worried about their offensive line holding up in pass protection. Eric Kendricks being out is also worrisome, as Mitch Trubisky and David Montgomery have been playing fairly well of late. Oh, and will they even attempt any kicks with Dan Bailey? Still, I don't think the Vikings' playoff dreams are going to come to an end just yet. They'll hit some big plays to Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen and will force Trubisky into a couple mistakes. Vikings win another close, low-scoring game and sweep Chicago on the season.

Last week's Vikings pick: Buccaneers 26, Vikings 23. Season record: 6-7 (Just like the team itself!)

Late afternoon games

CARDINALS over Eagles

This is a huge game for both the Cardinals and the winner of Vikings-Bears. Arizona will look to hold onto its spot in the NFC's No. 7 seed by winning a second straight game, while the Eagles will hope Jalen Hurts can lead them to another surprise victory after knocking off the Saints last week. I think Kyler Murray and the Cardinals will get the job done at home, but I wouldn't be surprised to see it go the other way now that Hurts is leading the Eagles.

RAMS over Jets

Cover your eyes, kids. This is going to be ugly.

Chiefs over SAINTS

Despite this being the marquee game of the week, it sure doesn't feel like the Saints have much of a chance. The Chiefs are just that good. Drew Brees being back is good for New Orleans, but how healthy is he? And with no Michael Thomas, will Brees be able to push the ball downfield or is he just going to target Alvin Kamara 20 times? Hurts shredded this defense last week, so Patrick Mahomes should have a field day.

Sunday Night Football

Browns over GIANTS

The Browns came up just short against the Ravens in the best game of the season, but I came away impressed with Baker Mayfield and Kevin Stefanski. The defense needs some work, but Colt McCoy is a lot easier to defend than Lamar Jackson.

Monday Night Football

Steelers over BENGALS

The Steelers have crashed back to Earth by losing two straight games after a 11-0 start. Luckily, they have a perfect get-right spot against Brandon Allen (or Ryan Finley?) and the Bengals.

