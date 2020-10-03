SI.com
Week 4 NFL Picks: Vikings Keep Losing, Chargers Upset Buccaneers

Will Ragatz

Despite two games being postponed due to COVID-19 concerns for the first time this season, the NFL is carrying on with Week 4. We know the Titans and Steelers won't play until later in the year, but the league is still hoping to have the Patriots and Chiefs play on Monday or Tuesday night – for now. Let's run through my picks for each remaining game.

Note: home teams in BOLD. Record last week: 10-4-1

Noon games

Colts over BEARS

The Bears' undefeated season has to come to an end at some point, right? Nick Foles will struggle against the Colts' impressive defense, and Jonathan Taylor's big day will lead Indy to a low-scoring win.

Jaguars over BENGALS

No Geno Atkins or Mike Daniels for Cincinnati means this could be another big game for Jaguars rookie running back James Robinson. Gardner Minshew getting D.J. Chark Jr. back is another good sign for the Jags' offense, which has had ten days to prepare.

COWBOYS over Browns

Dak Prescott is a lot better than Baker Mayfield. That's about all you need to know.

TEXANS over Vikings

I can see this game going either way, but there are a few reasons why I'm taking the Texans in this one. I think the extra day of practice is a legitimate factor that shouldn't be overlooked. Also, I think Deshaun Watson and the Texans' offense will be excited to face the Vikings after going against tough Steelers and Ravens defenses the past two weeks. Watson and his receivers are positioned well to take advantage of the Vikings' issues in coverage and in creating pressure, and J.J. Watt could have a big day against a leaky interior OL on the other side of the ball. I expect plenty of points.

LIONS over Saints

This might seem like an upset pick, but I'm not sure the Saints are actually the better team (without Michael Thomas, at least). The Lions win their second straight and New Orleans falls to 1-3.

SEAHAWKS over Dolphins

Russell Wilson looks unstoppable right now. Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Dolphins could br frisky with a few extra days to prepare, but they're not winning this game.

Chargers over BUCCANEERS

Upset special of the week. I like what I've seen from Justin Herbert so far, and I think he can get it done on the road against Tom Brady and the Bucs (who are without Chris Godwin and Leonard Fournette).

Ravens over WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM

The Ravens are pissed off after losing to the Chiefs. Washington is bad. This is going to be a blowout.

Cardinals over PANTHERS

The Cardinals, like the Ravens, are going to be energized coming off of a loss. Kyler Murray will have a big day in Carolina.

Late afternoon games

RAMS over Giants

This isn't going to be close.

Bills over RAIDERS

Josh Allen's MVP campaign continues in Las Vegas.

Sunday Night Football

49ERS over Eagles

The Eagles simply aren't playing well right now. Nick Mullens looked quite capable last week, and now he gets George Kittle and Deebo Samuel back.

Monday Night Football

PACKERS over Falcons

Atlanta will probably keep this game close, like they always do. But they won't have a big lead to blow this week. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers pull away at home for a 4-0 start.

Here's how my picks compare to some of the other SI publishers for NFC teams:

Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis. Also, click the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page (mobile users, tap the bell icon – you may have to click ‘News’ first), leave comments below, and follow me on Twitter.

