Week 9 NFL Picks: Buccaneers Over Saints, Bills Beat Seahawks

After this weekend, we are officially past the halfway point of the 2020 NFL season. The Week 9 slate has plenty of intrigue, including the the return of Christian McCaffrey, Michael Thomas, and Antonio Brown (and maybe even Dez Bryant). There are a number of fascinating matchups, headlined by Bucs-Saints on SNF and Bills-Seahawks, Ravens-Colts, and Dolphins-Cardinals during the daytime. Here are my straight-up picks for every single game.

Note: home teams in BOLD. Record last week: 8-4

Noon games

FALCONS over Broncos

Drew Lock led his team to a comeback win over the Chargers last week, and now he gets a matchup against the NFC version of the Chargers. However, I think the Falcons will hold off the Broncos and win this one. Julio Jones should have a big day against Denver's secondary, and I'm just not sold on Lock despite last week's heroics.

BILLS over Seahawks

This one might backfire on me. The Seahawks have one of the most explosive offenses in the league, and the Bills haven't exactly set the world on fire of late. But I think this will be a big statement game at home from Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, and the Buffalo offense. They'll win in a high-scoring affair.

TITANS over Bears

The Bears have lost two straight after their 5-1 start. Make it three. Nick Foles isn't playing well enough right now to take advantage of a beatable Titans defense, and Tennessee has more than enough weapons to out-score Foles.

VIKINGS over Lions

I honestly have no idea how this game is going to unfold. After how the Vikings played last week, I want to say they should win this one without too much difficulty. But they've lost five straight games at U.S. Bank Stadium and have put up a couple absolute clunkers this year, so it's hard for me to know what to expect. Kenny Golladay being out and the emergence of Ezra Cleveland are two things that give me confidence in the Vikings. Plus, I think we're due for a strong game out of Cousins and another big day from Justin Jefferson.

Ravens over COLTS

I'm fascinated to see what happens in this game, which features two imposing defenses and two struggling quarterbacks. I think Lamar Jackson is due for a big game, even against a stout Colts defense. And on the other side of the ball, the Ravens will force several Philip Rivers turnovers.

CHIEFS over Panthers

I like Teddy Bridgewater and the Panthers, but they don't have the firepower to keep up with the NFL's best offense.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM over Giants

These teams met just three weeks ago, with the Giants eking out a one-point win. I think the WFT gets the job done this time behind a big day from Antonio Gibson.

Texans over JAGUARS

The Texans are 0-6 against the rest of the NFL this year, but they're 1-0 against the Jaguars. They'll win again unless Jake Luton turns out to be good, which seems unlikely.

Late afternoon games

CHARGERS over Raiders

Don't let me down again, Chargers. I'm riding with Justin Herbert here, but he needs to actually finish the job this time.

Steelers over COWBOYS

Don't overthink this one. Whether it's Garrett Gilbert or Cooper Rush starting for Dallas, the Steelers will move to 8-0 with ease.

CARDINALS over Dolphins

I'm very tempted to pick the Dolphins here, considering Tua should be better than he was in his debut and Brian Flores has this defense rolling. But I believe in Kyler Murray and the Cardinals' offense. This one should be fun!

Sunday Night Football

BUCCANEERS over Saints

A rematch between the 40-year-old Hall of Fame quarterbacks in primetime? Sign me up. Brady and company get revenge for their loss in Week 1 and Antonio Brown catches a touchdown pass in his season debut.

Monday Night Football

Patriots over JETS

If Sam Darnold was playing in this game, I might've picked the Jets to get their first win. That's how bad the Patriots have been of late. But Bill Belichick isn't losing to Joe Flacco.

