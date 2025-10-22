Why it's okay if the Vikings don't make a big trade at this year's deadline
Early reports indicate that the Vikings aren't expected to make a big move at next month's trade deadline. After a relatively disappointing 3-3 start to the season, is that the right strategy?
"We can expect some tires to be kicked, but don’t bank on an addition or subtraction, barring a serious injury," Alec Lewis wrote recently in a piece for The Athletic.
Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Minnesota's front office have previously made moves for T.J. Hockenson, Josh Dobbs, and Cam Robinson, so it seems notable that they might not make a big move this time around.
Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Vikings On SI newsletter
Context is necessary when discussing trades, and it's obvious that a lot of the Vikings' issues would not be fixed by acquiring one player. The biggest issue this team currently faces is health. They have the pieces; they just need to get them on the field at the same time, specifically on the offensive line.
The health and status of second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy is obviously the biggest storyline looming around this team, and it won't go away until he returns to the field. And really, Minnesota addressed McCarthy's injury uncertainty before it even happened by trading for Carson Wentz ahead of the season opener.
In years past, the Vikings made their biggest trades after key players were injured. Last year, when left tackle Christian Darrisaw tore his ACL, they went out and traded for Robinson. Two years ago, when Kirk Cousins tore his Achilles, the Vikings made a move for Dobbs.
You could make an argument that it would make more sense for the Vikings to be sellers, but then again, that doesn't really line up with their current window. They firmly believe they have a championship roster, and they're still well within the race in the NFC.
That's what's made speculation about Jordan Addison so odd. In fact, Addison, who has 18 catches for 283 yards and one touchdown in three games since returning from his suspension, had his name floated by Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer as the type of player teams might be calling about because he's nearing the end of his rookie contract.
Breer then had to squash rumors created by people jumping to conclusions, as he made it clear that the Vikings "have shown no indication to deal" Addison.
Trading Addison would be wildly crazy with two years left on his deal, especially since his presnce on the field will go a long way in determining how good McCarthy can be with a strong supporting cast.
All in all, there are no realistic trades that would solve the Vikings' issues. All of the answers are in-house. McCarthy could return next week against Detroit. Aaron Jones, who has been sidelined since Week 2 with a hamstring injury, could return from injured reserve Thursday night against the Chargers. And center Ryan Kelly (concussion) should be good to return once his stint on injured reserve is up.
That's when the Vikings will be complete, barring any additional injuries. And that's when the true judging of the 2025-26 Vikings can begin.