Vikings add LB Calvin Munson to practice squad, release former first-rounder
The Vikings have signed linebacker Calvin Munson and wide receiver Trishton Jackson to the practice squad, they announced on Monday. Tight end N'Keal Harry, a former Patriots first-round pick, has been released from the practice squad.
Jackson was previously on the Vikings' active roster, but Munson is a new addition to the organization. The 29-year-old previously played for Brian Flores in Miami and has also spent time with the Giants and Patriots.
Munson played at San Diego State, Kevin O'Connell's alma mater, and signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He made five starts as a rookie and played nearly 400 defensive snaps. Since then, he's bounced around between the Dolphins and Patriots, having three separate stints with each team. Munson has split time between practice squads and active rosters, primarily playing on special teams when he's seen the field.
The 6'1", 240-pound veteran gives the Vikings a little bit more depth at linebacker moving forward.
Harry, 26, didn't pan out as a first-rounder with the Patriots, spent 2022 with the Bears, and then signed with the Vikings in August 2023. He's mostly been on Minnesota's practice squad and transitioned from wide receiver to tight end this past offseason.