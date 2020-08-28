Vikings Scrimmage Notes: First-Team Defense and Thielen Stand Out

The Vikings took the field at U.S. Bank Stadium on Friday afternoon for the first time since their Week 17 loss to the Bears last December 29th. After some stretching and positional drills, the team scrimmaged for an entire half in what was their most intense and realistic game simulation of training camp up to this point.

With the Packers coming to town in just over two weeks, the Vikings tried to create as close to a game-like environment as possible. Obviously there were no fans in the stands, but crowd noise was pumped in and music was blasted through the speakers during stoppages. The game clock was running, the chains were moving, and flags were thrown. There was even a little bit of tackling. Here are my four main takeaways from the action, along with a bunch of other notes and (admittedly inexact) statistics.