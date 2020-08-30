Vikings Training Camp Notes, Day 13: Who Stepped Up With Veterans Resting?

The topic of the day when it comes to the Vikings is obviously their acquisition of Yannick Ngakoue, the former Pro Bowl defensive end who had 37.5 sacks and 14 forced fumbles over the past four seasons in Jacksonville. I've already written about what that move means for the Vikings, and there will be much more coming on that subject going forward.

But the Vikings also had a practice to get to on Sunday afternoon. It was the final practice of training camp, in a sense. Roster cutdown day isn't until this upcoming Saturday, but the Vikings will begin to shift into regular season mode on Monday, and they'll begin preparations for the Packers pretty soon. September 13th is right around the corner, folks.