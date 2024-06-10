Vikings fans love Justin Jefferson and the feeling is mutual
Jefferson was joined by his family, including his mother, Elaine, his father, John, and his brother, Jordan, for an interview with Tatum Everett on vikings.com to discuss fulfilling his NFL dream and his new record-breaking $140 million contract extension.
Jefferson will call Minnesota home for at least the next five years, and Jefferson revealed during the interview that it’s the fans that make him want to stay in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
“I feel like the main (thing) is the fan base,” Jefferson said. “The fan base is crazy, the atmosphere, the environment. You walk in to that stadium, hearing the JJs and seeing the little kids griddying and the posters saying, ‘I just want to come see the griddy.’
“All of those different things and then all (the way) towards the skol chant, all of those different things just add up. It’s an amazing place.”
Jefferson will certainly continue to get the full embrace of the fan base as he continues his NFL career in Vikings purple. And Jefferson will continue to embrace them, too.