Vikings' Mekhi Blackmon picked as breakout candidate in 2024-25
Second-year Vikings cornerback Mekhi Blackmon has been pegged as a breakout candidate in 2024.
Pro Football Focus named its All-Breakout Team on Wednesday, with Blackmon as one of the two cornerbacks to make the squad.
"The former USC Trojan had a nice rookie campaign, posting a 71.8 PFF coverage grade after joining the Vikings as a third-round draft pick. He allowed just 28 receptions and had a combined nine pass breakups and interceptions from 329 coverage snaps in 2023," wrote PFF's Gordon McGuinness.
Blackmon figures to be in a camp battle for the outside corner reps with projected starters Byron Murphy Jr. and Shaquille Griffin. In 2023, Blackmon was behind Akayleb Evans on the depth chart, but that could change in 2024. Evans suffered several mid-game benchings down the stretch of his second season.
Blackmon showed flashes as a rookie and if he can build upon those and jump Evans on the depth chart, he could indeed have ample opportunity for a breakout campaign.