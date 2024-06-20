Vikings pass-catchers only good enough for sixth-best unit in the NFL?
The Vikings boast Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson as pass-catching weapons, but the entire receiving arsenal in Minnesota is only good enought o be ranked sixth in the league in the eyes of Pro Football Focus analysts.
PFF's rankings of the top receiving rooms, which includes wide receivers, tight ends and even pass-catching running backs, lists the 49ers, Dolphins, Eagles, Bears and Texans ahead of the Vikings.
"Justin Jefferson is PFF's No. 1 receiver heading into the 2024 season. Jordan Addison flashed in 2023 as a good WR2 when healthy, and T.J. Hockenson has established himself as a top-five tight end, earning an 82.4 PFF receiving grade last season," PFF explains. "The Vikings added Aaron Jones to the depth chart this offseason, a productive pass-catcher over the past five years."
Jefferson has established himself as arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL, while Addison proved he is one of the best No. 2 options in the league with 911 receiving yards as a rookie. What makes the group special might be having Hockenson as a tertiary option.
Jones has had more than 25 catches in each of his six seasons, peaking with 59 grabs in 2022. Having such a dynamic receiving option out of the backfield might be what takes this Vikings offense to another level.
Five teams really deeper than Minnesota?
San Francisco is led by Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk, not to mention rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall. It's hard to put Minnesota above them.
The Dolphins have receivers Tyreek Hill, Jayden Waddle and Odell Beckham Jr. to go with a dynamic RB duo of Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane. Again, hard to argue against that.
Philadelphia acquired Saquon Barkley this offseason, joining receivers A.J. Brown, Devonta Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert. That's good, but Minnesota might have an argument to be ranked ahead of the Eagles.
The Bears have receivers Keenan Allen, DJ Moore, Rome Odunze and tight end Cole Kmet, along with running back D'Andre Swift. That's a lot of talent and it's probably fair to keep them ahead of the Vikings until Minnesota proves it has a WR3 to contend with that kind of depth.
The Texans boast receivers Stefon Diggs, Tank Dell, Nico Collins and Robert Woods, along with tight end Dalton Schultz and running back Joe Mixon, who has had 50+ catches the past two seasons. That's definitely upper-echelon and probably deserves some thought about being No. 1.