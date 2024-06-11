Vikings release full training camp schedule: It all starts July 27
Minnesota Vikings training camp will be held July 27 through Aug. 8 at TCO Performance Center in Eagan.
The training camp dates were released Tuesday, with the team announcing that tickets for the general public will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 13.
Tickets for eight of the nine open practices cost $5 for adults but are free for season-ticket holders and kids ages 17 and younger. Tickets to the annual night practice cost $10 for adults, $5 for youth, though kids who are 3-feet-tall or shorter get in for free.
July 27 will be the team's "Back Together Weekend," followed by the first padded practice on Monday, July 29 and the night practice on Monday, Aug. 5. Here's the full practice schedule for camp.
Date
Practice
Saturday, July 27
2:30 p.m.
Monday, July 29
2:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 30
2:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 31
2:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 2
2:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 3
2:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
2:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 8
2:30 p.m.
The Aug. 5 night practice, which typically features a scrimmage, will take place from 7-9:15 p.m., followed by player introductions, autographsa nd fireworks from 9:30-9:45 p.m. A live convert will followe at 10 p.m. before the facilities close at 11 p.m.
You can find all of Minnesota's training camp info, including ticket information, here.
The Vikings open the preseason schedule Aug. 10 at home against the Las Vegas Raiders. The following week will see Minnesota travel to Cleveland for joint practices with the Browns before a Vikings-Browns preseason game on Aug. 17.
The preseason wraps up Aug. 24 in Philadelphia before the regular season opener Sept. 8 on the road against the New York Giants.