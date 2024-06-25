Vikings rookies J.J. McCarthy, Dallas Turner still unsigned
The Vikings open training camp in just over a month yet their two first-round picks remain unsigned.
Quarterback J.J. McCarthy and edge rusher Dallas Turner are two of five first-round picks that remain unsigned heading into July. According to NFL.com, the other unsigned first-round picks are first overall pick Caleb Williams of the Bears, his teammate, Chicago receiver Rome Odunze, and Bengals tackle Amarius Mims.
According to former NFL agent Joel Corry, due to the rookie wage scale, McCarthy is expected to sign a four-year, $21.8 million deal. A recent rumor from an anonymous twitter user suggested McCarthy plans to holdout unless he gets 100% of his signing bonus up front. Rookie QBs receiving their full signing bonus up front is a recent trend that started with Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence in 2021.
Purple Insider's Matthew Coller suggested that despite the lack of movement on deals for the rookies, there shouldn't be too much concern.
"There is plenty of time left in the summer for the Vikings to work out the details with McCarthy and Turner," Coller told Inside The Vikings. "Since the NFL implemented the rookie wage scale there have been very few incidents of rookies missing any training camp time due to contract disputes so it would be very surprising if that happened in this situation."
The most notable rookie holdouts in recent memory were Joey Bosa missing 31 days of Chargers camp in 2016, and former Bears linebacker Roquan Smith holding out the first two weeks of camp in 2018.
In previous seasons, the current Vikings front office locked up their rookie first-round picks in May. Jordan Addison and Lewis Cine were late first-round picks, though, as opposed to McCarthy and Turner who were selected earlier in the first round.