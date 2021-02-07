Alex Smith Wins NFL Comeback Player of the Year

It was a storybook season and return for Alex Smith. ... The comeback of comebacks and now it is complete. At least for 2020.

ASHBURN, Va. -- The comeback is complete and Alex Smith was properly recognized Saturday night as the AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year award winner.

In all ... 17 surgeries, a drop foot issue as a result and a bone bruise/calf issue could only partially slow down Smith, who made his return to the field early into the 2020 season, fittingly in a downpour at FedExField against Sean McVay's Los Angeles Rams.

Smith struggled in that first game and was sacked six times, but fought through it. He survived. Just like he did on that brutal November Sunday in 2018 and so many days after that.

READ MORE: Should Washington Exit or Embrace Smith?

Smith would not play again until Week 9, when he replaced an injured (this time for the season) Kyle Allen once again, and Smith led the WFT on a comeback in that particular game that fell short but featured to a 300-plus-yards passing stat line.

From there, it was on to Detroit - for his first start in two years. He racked up almost 400 passing yards that day, once again in a loss, but Smith did just about everything he could.

Finally the wins started to slowly pile up. Cincinnati, Dallas on Thanksgiving Day, Pittsburgh on Monday (evening) Football and finally on to Arizona where Smith started against his former team, the San Francisco 49ers, before having to leave the game before halftime due to the bone bruise/calf injury.

Smith would only play once more after that, the division-clinching win against Philadelphia in week 17 which was a must-win for Washington to win the division.

READ MORE: Can Cam Come to D.C.?

Smith led the WFT on a first-series touchdown drive, the only time they scored on the opening drive of a game all year. He also led Washington to a scoring drive and touchdown strike to Logan Thomas before halftime of that game.

His leg worsened as the game went along and he was unable to play on a short week for the playoff loss but the movie script was already written.

Where will Smith play in 2021? That's the next question. But this award provides a sweet answer for now.