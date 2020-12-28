BREAKING: WFT Cuts QB Dwayne Haskins

Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera is running out of choices at quarterback for Week 17, but if Alex Smith isn't available, it appears Tyler Heinicke will get the start - And Dwayne Haskins is so "out'' that he's just been released

ASHBURN, Va. - Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera announced the expected on Monday morning after his team's 20-13 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. ... and then came news slightly less expected.

Dwayne Haskins - just 20 months ago the No. 15 overall pick in the NFL Draft just 20 months ago - is being released and will now go on waivers.

Rivera's club will move on, as Alex Smith will start a win-and-in Week 17 Sunday Night Football affair for the WFT. If he can't go, it's Taylor Heinicke.

In other words, was not going to Dwayne Haskins. In any scenario.

And now, as first noted by NFL Network, it won't even be Dwayne Haskins. In any scenario. Ever.

Smith, has missed the last two games and labored through the first half in Arizona against the 49ers before being pulled with a calf injury.

Smith practiced in full on Friday but on Saturday felt a little 'tug' when he reported to the facility. Rivera always stresses the reality, which is the day after a strenuous or elevated workload, is the most important factor.

This week, Smith should at least be able to practice some on Wednesday and if not, he will be unlikely to play Sunday.

Rivera was more optimistic publicly about Smith because he's been given more time to heal. And apparently, Dr. Robin West, the lead doctor for the WFT, has been encouraged.

If Smith can practice throughout the week with no setbacks, Washington would appear to be in pretty good shape heading into Sunday night's game.

Heinicke would be the backup to Smith or the starter against the Eagles if Smith can't go.

The next question is who would be the backup to Heinicke if Smith is out? Rivera admitted that they don't know enough about Steven Montez yet because he hasn't had a chance to play in any game situations.

But the WFT does know about Dwayne Haskins. And in a situation that's been building, before and after his recent COVID/strip-club violation and in addition to his failed on-field performance (including in Sunday's loss to Carolina), what the WFT knows about Dwayne Haskins is ... nothing very positive.