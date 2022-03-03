Skip to main content

NFL BREAKING: League, Players NFL, NFLPA Agree to Suspend COVID Protocols

Three teams in particular - the Washington Football Team, the Cleveland Browns and the Los Angeles Rams - each had at east 20 players on that list in December.

The Washington Football Team was in the spotlight late in the 2021 NFL season due to its number of players on the reserve/COVID list.

nfl mask covid clutch

The NFL is suspending mask mandates

Ron Rivera on COVID

Washington Commanders Head Coach Ron Rivera

Ron Rivera Mask FEF © Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Commanders Head Coach Ron Rivera wearing a mask

Going forward, we may be done with the "reserve/COVID list.''

The NFL is attempting to put the COVID-19 crisis behind it, as on Thursday comes a report from NFL.com that the league and the NFLPA have agreed to "suspend all aspects of the joint COVID protocols.''

The move is "effective immediately,'' Tom Pelissero writes, adding, "No more masks, tracking devices, mandatory surveillance testing or capacity limits, unless required by state and local law.''

In December, many players vocally expressed the sentiment to the NFLPA that there should be major changes in the rules.

Recommended Articles

Ron Rivera Mask FEF © Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Play

NFL BREAKING: League, Players NFL, NFLPA Agree to Suspend COVID Protocols

Three teams in particular - the Washington Football Team, the Cleveland Browns and the Los Angeles Rams - each had at east 20 players on that list in December.

By Mike Fisher
22 minutes ago
22 minutes ago
MARTIN MAYHEW
Play

Which Three Positions Should Commanders Fans Keep Close Eye On For Combine?

More than just measurements, the annual scouting event is one of the most influential weeks of the season

By David Harrison
36 minutes ago
36 minutes ago
mahomes wash
Play

Patrick Mahomes Trade? Did Washington Really Call Chiefs?

The headlines that have Washington "inquiring about trades for 42 different NFL QBs''? Tap the brakes.

By Mike Fisher
3 hours ago
3 hours ago

But also in December came yet another league-wide COVID-19 outbreak. Over 100 players were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Week 15.

Three teams in particular - the Washington Football Team, the Cleveland Browns and the Los Angeles Rams - each had at east 20 players on that list. That again began fueling the argument that their games should have been postponed, just as the NFL had over the course of two seasons of COVID protocol rules (and changing rules) had done before.

The league, late in the 2021 season, already altered protocols to allow vaccinated, asymptomatic players to return to action after one negative COVID-19 test. But then came a growing number of new positive tests around the league - and a growing debate.

Bruce Arians Full Mask © Kim Klement 2020 Dec 13

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians wearing a face shield

Bruce Arians Tom Brady © Kim Klement 2021 Jan 3

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians (left) talking with Tom Brady (right)

AZ Cardinals Fans © Patrick BreenThe Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Two Arizona Cardinals fans wearing masks

Pelissero writes, "After nearly two years of restrictions - and not a single game lost to the pandemic - it's finally back to normal. Finally.''

In addition to some players pushing for change, Tampa Bay Bucs coach Bruce Arians was among those who were pushing for more lax protocols. It was his position that players who are asymptomatic should be allowed to play. The latest NFL decision reflects that thinking.

Ron Rivera Mask FEF © Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
News

NFL BREAKING: League, Players NFL, NFLPA Agree to Suspend COVID Protocols

By Mike Fisher
22 minutes ago
MARTIN MAYHEW
News

Which Three Positions Should Commanders Fans Keep Close Eye On For Combine?

By David Harrison
36 minutes ago
mahomes wash
News

Patrick Mahomes Trade? Did Washington Really Call Chiefs?

By Mike Fisher
3 hours ago
FedEx Exterior
News

Home Sweet Home: New Contender Enters the Commanders Stadium Conversation

By David Harrison
13 hours ago
mcl collins
News

Commanders Contracts: Washington Meets With Reps for Terry McLaurin, Landon Collins, 3 Others

By Bri Amaranthus
16 hours ago
heini
News

Commanders GM Talks Taylor Heinicke, Wants 'Upgrade' at QB - But How?

By Andrew Oliveros
16 hours ago
murray and mayfield
News

QB Trades: Should Commanders Call on Cardinals' Kyler Murray & Browns' Baker Mayfield?

By David Harrison
18 hours ago
Cole Holcomb
News

NFL Free Agency Tracker: Kyle Rudolph Cut By NFC East Rival Giants

By Washington Football Staff
21 hours ago