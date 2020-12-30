Ex All-Pro LB Announces WFT Retirement

Ex All-Pro LB Thomas Davis, 37, Announces His Retirement From The Washington Football Team - But Only After The NFL Playoffs Are Complete

Linebacker Thomas Davis has played just seven games for the Washington Football Team this year, so his 2020 season with WFT has not been his most impactful. But Davis' body of work is notable - especially as the 16-year vet and former All-Pro is announcing his retirement.

"I’m extremely blessed and thankful for every opportunity that I’ve earned because nothing is ever given to you!'' Davis wrote in an Instagram post featuring a photo of a pair of cleats listing his accomplishments. "You work your butt off and you pray that God’s plan aligns with yours!''

Davis, 37, was a first-round pick in 2005 and shortly thereafter became a Carolina Panthers starter. But he tore his ACL in three straight years early in his career, each while playing for the Panthers, in 2009, 2010 and 2011.

Davis, however, rehabbed in a way that allowed him to not only return to the field in 2012 but to earn an NFL All-Pro nod in 2015.

For three straight years Davis was a Pro Bowler, and he was also an accomplished person away from the field, as he was named the league’s Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2014.

David played for the Chargers in the 2019 season before joining coach Ron Rivera's Washington Football Team this year.

In his retirement announcement, Davis notes that he will be playing his "final regular-season game'' on Sunday against the Eagles. But the playoff-hopeful WFT - which is in with a win - would, of course, love to see Thomas' career extend well into January.