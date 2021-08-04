Aaron Rodgers Next Team: Eagles Vs. Washington?

Aaron Rodgers in a Washington uniform, some day, is a tantalizing concept - and Rodgers elsewhere in the NFC East is a bothersome one.

"The Last Dance.'' Until his next one.

That is truly the circumstances revolving around Aaron Rodgers - and of course, in Aaron Rodgers' world, everything revolves around Aaron Rodgers.

As the 2021 NFL season is about to get underway, Rodgers has already framed the drama and predicted his post-season exit from Green Bay with his Jordanesque "Last Dance'' social-media post.

It's all rather sad and ridiculous for Packers Nation. But for the Washington Football Team? It marks a future opportunity - or at least so says respected NFL writer Charles Robinson, who ponders the question "Where will Rodgers be in 2022?'' and assembles a list of five teams who could be in on the courting of Rodgers in 2022.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are mentioned, with the idea that Ben Roethlisberger is gone after this season. The Denver Broncos are noted, cited as "a team that, on paper anyway, is a quarterback away from being a Super Bowl contender.'' Robinson includes coach Ron Rivera's former team, the Carolina Panthers.

‌And then there are the two most fascinating concepts, certainly to followers of the NFC East. The Washington Football Team vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.

Charles on Philly: "The Eagles don’t appear to be quite yet sold on Jalen Hurts. Their apparent interest in entering trade talks for Deshaun Watson says as much.''

We have reported often on the Eagles' desire for Watson. And the WFT? We have also reported often that Rivera wasn't in love with the idea of "overpaying'' for a star QB. But next year, the circumstance change if Rodgers truly "dances'' free of Wisconsin.

Charles on the Washington Football Team: "Every team is “a quarterback away,” right? What’s different about WFT is the organization is in the middle of a rebrand, expected to unveil a new nickname in 2022. What better way to summon some goodwill ... than to bring in a Hall-of-Fame quarterback … of which there currently aren’t any in the NFC East.''

That's one good reason to do it. Another? The WFT's roster would be among the NFC's best. It's a long way away. And it's a bunch of drama when the time does arrive. But Aaron Rodgers in a Washington uniform, some day, is a tantalizing concept - and Rodgers elsewhere in the NFC East is a bothersome one.