LISTEN: What Does Joe Theismann Think of Commanders Name?

Locked On Commanders: Washington Commander Reactions and Insight from Jason Wright and Joe Theismann

Many fans are still on the fence about the new Washington Commanders name.

They hope that the new name doesn't erase the 90 years of history that preceded it, including some of the memories created by legendary quarterback Joe Theismann.

Theismann helped lead the franchise to its first Super Bowl title nearly 40 years ago and has remained an ambassador of the franchise and the DMV area.

Theismann feels that the name change still traces back to the legendary moments the franchise created in the past.

"You remember the past, there's great memories of what we were able to accomplish here and now we look forward to the future of the things we can accomplish moving forward," Theismann said.

When he was told of the name for the first time, Theismann liked it for its simplicity and its connection to the area. But more importantly, he appreciated the value of starting fresh for a franchise that hasn't won a Super Bowl in 30 years.

"Washington Football Team, to me, was a mouthful," Theismann said. "It's an opportunity for the young guys to create their own legacy."

On this episode of "Locked On Commanders," host Chris Russell talks 1-on-1 with Theismann to dive into more on the Commanders name change.

Chris also talks with president Jason Wright on his role in the name-changing process and discusses fan reactions to the name change.

Chris deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Commanders". For more podcasts and information, join us here.