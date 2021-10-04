LISTEN: Who Was Washington's Unsung Hero vs. Atlanta?

Locked On Washington: Immediate Analysis Following Washington Football Team 34-30 Win Over Atlanta Falcons | Plays and Players of the Game

The Washington Football Team's 34-30 win Sunday over the Atlanta Falcons was truly a team effort.

Several players came though in the clutch, making crucial plays that impacted the final outcome.

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke led Washington on its second fourth-quarter comeback drive of the season while throwing for three touchdowns.

Running back J.D. McKissic scored the game-winning touchdown by contorting himself into a “human airplane” and diving for the pylon.

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin caught the other two touchdowns and led the team with six catches for 123 yards.

But none of those touchdowns would have mattered if it weren't for return specialist DeAndre Carter's 101-yard kickoff return to start the second half.

Carter's touchdown gave Washington the lead and although there were a few scoring changes between that massive play and the final buzzer, the WFT do not walk away winners without it.

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," hosts Chris Russell and David Harrison recap how the final score was achieved and share their thoughts on this week's opponent. Did the Falcons live up to expectations, fall short, or exceed them?

The pair also shares our plays and players of the game including McLaurin's touchdown catch on a wounded duck and McKissic flying through the air.

They also discuss which lesser-known WFT footballer stood up when his team needed him the most.

Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.

