October 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsPodcastsForumSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

LISTEN: Who Was Washington's Unsung Hero vs. Atlanta?

Locked On Washington: Immediate Analysis Following Washington Football Team 34-30 Win Over Atlanta Falcons | Plays and Players of the Game
Author:

The Washington Football Team's 34-30 win Sunday over the Atlanta Falcons was truly a team effort.

Several players came though in the clutch, making crucial plays that impacted the final outcome.

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke led Washington on its second fourth-quarter comeback drive of the season while throwing for three touchdowns.

Running back J.D. McKissic scored the game-winning touchdown by contorting himself into a “human airplane” and diving for the pylon.

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin caught the other two touchdowns and led the team with six catches for 123 yards.

But none of those touchdowns would have mattered if it weren't for return specialist DeAndre Carter's 101-yard kickoff return to start the second half.

Carter's touchdown gave Washington the lead and although there were a few scoring changes between that massive play and the final buzzer, the WFT do not walk away winners without it.

Recommended Articles

DeAndre Carter
Play

LISTEN: Who Was Washington's Unsung Hero vs. Atlanta?

Locked On Washington: Immediate Analysis Following Washington Football Team 34-30 Win Over Atlanta Falcons | Plays and Players of the Game

32 seconds ago
wash seat
Play

Washington Football Trainer: Criminal Investigation?

Updated by the minute, our Washington Football Team 2021 NFL Offseason Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort

2 hours ago
17039a5ac19e4765a0498e8ab5bced58
Play

Despite Win in Atlanta, Time to Hit Panic Button for Washington Defense?

WFT's vaunted defense was again shredded, this time for 30 points by the lowly Falcons

5 hours ago

READ MORE: Washington Football Team Trainer Under Criminal Investigation: NFL Tracker

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," hosts Chris Russell and David Harrison recap how the final score was achieved and share their thoughts on this week's opponent. Did the Falcons live up to expectations, fall short, or exceed them?

The pair also shares our plays and players of the game including McLaurin's touchdown catch on a wounded duck and McKissic flying through the air. 

They also discuss which lesser-known WFT footballer stood up when his team needed him the most.

Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.

CONTINUE READING: Despite Win in Atlanta, Time to Hit Panic Button for Washington Defense?

DeAndre Carter
News

LISTEN: Who Was Washington's Unsung Hero vs. Atlanta?

32 seconds ago
wash seat
News

Washington Football Trainer: Criminal Investigation?

2 hours ago
17039a5ac19e4765a0498e8ab5bced58
News

Despite Win in Atlanta, Time to Hit Panic Button for Washington Defense?

5 hours ago
Taylor Heinicke
News

Washington Football Team QB Taylor Heinicke Beats Odds

7 hours ago
hein atl d
News

Resiliency Is Something For Washington To Build On

22 hours ago
Terry McLaurin
News

Washington 34, Falcons 30: Top 10 Observations

23 hours ago
Terry McLaurin
News

Late TD From McKissic Allows Washington To Escape

23 hours ago
DeAndre Carter
News

Watch: DeAndre Carter Goes Distance To Start Second Half for WFT

Oct 3, 2021