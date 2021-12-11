LISTEN: How Can Washington Beat Cowboys?

The Washington Football Team's formula for winning has been built off of a sound defensive front and the ability to run the football and win the game on long fourth-quarter drives.

With Washington at home Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, the strategy should remain to win the game on the ground and the way to beat teams like that is to go through the air and force them to play your style. With CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper in Cowboys jerseys, they could disrupt Washington's game plan. Quarterback Dak Prescott will have to utilize his receivers from the jump if the Cowboys want to win Sunday.

Earlier in the season when the Cowboys beat the Atlanta Falcons, the team got off to an incredibly fast start. They put their foot on the gas and found themselves up 33 points at halftime.

While that probably won't happen again this weekend on the road against the WFT, getting off to a hot start is crucial for the Cowboys.

By scoring early and often, it will force Taylor Heinicke and the offense to win the game by throwing the ball. It's something Washington is capable of, but it's not its strong suit. Washington needs to manage the tempo, especially at home, and pull the win out late like it has done the past four weeks.

