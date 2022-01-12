LISTEN: Should Washington Target Quarterback at No. 11?

With the Washington Football Team's season coming to a close last weekend after a 22-7 win over the New York Giants, the focus now shifts toward the offseason and an important NFL Draft.

Washington's 7-10 record gifted the team the 11th overall pick in April, with a chance to draft a quarterback.

Last year, the Chicago Bears traded up to No. 11 to take quarterback Justin Fields. But given the strength of this year's quarterback class, Washington might have a couple of viable options on the board.

Given how majority of the teams selecting in the top 10 have other needs than quarterback, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Washington land either Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett or Ole Miss signal caller Matt Corral. Either of those two could challenge Taylor Heinicke for the starting quarterback spot next season.

Quarterback isn't the only position of need for Washington however. It also has holes to fill in the secondary, specifically at safety.

Washington will have free agency ahead of the draft, and that could affect where the team goes in the draft. But the knowledge of the pick can now help prepare Washington's multi-step solution to turning around the ship in 2022.

