    December 29, 2021
    LISTEN: Too Soon for Washington to Look to 2022?

    Locked On Washington Football Team: Putting terrible loss to Cowboys to bed for the Washington Football Team
    The 6-9 Washington Football Team has not looked like a playoff team during the last three weeks.

    After winning four straight to get back to .500, losing three consecutive divisional games has yanked Washington to the brink of elimination.

    However, Washington still has a six-percent chance to make the playoffs. But it doesn't feel that far-fetched.

    If Washington wins out, it will need the Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings to lose one of their final two games. WFT also need the Philadelphia Eagles to lose in Week 18 against the NFC East champion Dallas Cowboys.

    Unlikely, but definitely not impossible. Though, considering last week's complete meltdown against Dallas, Washington winning any game at this point feels like a stretch.

    So yes, the past few weeks have made the outlook bleak, but moving onto next season would be a big mistake when this season is far from over.

    On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," host Chris Russell looks ahead to Sunday's matchup against the Eagles while trying to get the sour taste out from the Cowboys beat down. 

    He discusses why a win this Sunday could be a very bad thing for Washington and what head coach Ron Rivera was irked about during Monday's press conference.

    Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.

