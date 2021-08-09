Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsPodcastsForum
Search
Publish date:

Did Ron Rivera Troll 'Coach' Jason Garrett?

The Washington Football Team coach took a playful poke at the New York Giants' assistant
Author:

Since arriving in Washington, Ron Rivera has had plenty to deal with.

He inherited a team that won just three games. He's dealt with quarterback controversies, quarterback injuries, a team name identity crisis, COVID-19 and his own cancer diagnosis.

But even with all of the pressure piled onto Rivera's plate, he's found ways to keep it light-hearted.

READ MORE: Washington Football Team: Coach Rivera's '1-2-3' Concerns - And A Plan

At the end of Sunday's training camp press conference, a Washington Post reporter said, "Thank you, Ron."

“Oh, it’s coach,” Rivera said with a wink, before adding, "just kidding.”

Recommended Articles

Head Coach Ron Rivera (Oct. 16)
Play

Did Ron Rivera Troll 'Coach' Jason Garrett?

The Washington Football Team coach took a playful poke at the New York Giants' assistant.

Coach Gibbs Drive 2
Play

One-and-Done: Washington Signs, Then Cuts, XFL Lineman; Curtis Samuel Update

Updated by the minute, our Washington Football Team 2021 NFL Offseason Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort

Samuel_Jackson_Fitz_USAT
Play

Washington Injury Update: ‘No Timetable’ for Curtis Samuel?

Like Samuel a big-money addition this offseason, Jackson is a difference-making corner

The back-and-forth played off a similar - yet more serious - exchange earlier in the week at New York Giants training camp with former Dallas Cowboys head coach and current offensive coordinator Jason Garrett.

A reporter told Garrett, “good to see you in person, Jason.” To which Garrett replied, “good to see you, 'coach' ... that's what we say around here.”

Garrett's episode sparked controversy on social media and commenced a debate as to whether reporters should be referring to coaches as "coach."

The “coach” debate was originally launched by Jackson State head coach and Pro Football Hall-of-Famer Deion Sanders, who abruptly ended a press conference after a reporter addressed him as only as “Deion” instead of "coach."

At the end of the day, it doesn't seem like Rivera cares whether you call him "coach" or "Ron," he just seems happy to be there. And, of course, happy to take a friendly jab at a division coaching rival.

CONTINUE READING: Coach Rivera: A Plan to Win Back ‘Curious’ Washington Fans?

Head Coach Ron Rivera (Oct. 16)
News

Did Ron Rivera Troll 'Coach' Jason Garrett?

Coach Gibbs Drive 2
News

One-and-Done: Washington Signs, Then Cuts, XFL Lineman; Curtis Samuel Update

Samuel_Jackson_Fitz_USAT
News

Washington Injury Update: ‘No Timetable’ for Curtis Samuel?

Chase Young & Montez Sweat © Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
News

Washington Football Team: Coach Rivera's '1-2-3' Concerns - And A Plan

USATSI_16501481
News

New No. 1? Washington's Terry McLaurin Looks The Part

Head Coach Ron Rivera (Nov. 9) (1)
News

Coach Rivera: A Plan to Win Back ‘Curious’ Washington Fans?

clark drew
News

Hall of Fame: Is Washington WR Gary Clark Better than Cowboys' Drew Pearson?

USATSI_16229962
Podcasts

Washington Football Team Podcast: Health Continues To Improve In Camp