How 'Serious' Is Washington QB Fitzpatrick Hip Injury?

The Washington Football Team's official position on the injury sustained by quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick in Sunday's NFL Week 1 20-16 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers is, "We'll know more on Monday.''

But the concern is that the hip injury suffered early in the game is a "serious'' one.

The initial diagnosis, pending an MRI on Monday, is a hip subluxation, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

“The hope is nothing was broken,” Rapoport said in his report. “A serious injury, but they’ll learn how serious tomorrow.”

Depending on the severity of the injury, a hip subluxation can sometimes lead to surgery.

Fitzpatrick, 38, exited the game in the second quarter after taking a hit from the Chargers pass rush. He was replaced by Taylor Heinicke, who went 11-of-15 for 122 yards and a touchdown in place of Fitzpatrick, a leader of the team despite this being his first season in Washington.

Fitzpatrick, a 17-year veteran of the NFL who signed here as a free agent this spring, beat out Heinicke for the starting job. But coach Ron Rivera has expressed confidence in Heinicke, a young journeyman who led the WFT in its playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the end of last season and who at the end of this game had rallied his team to a 16-13 lead in the third quarter before an Antonio Gibson fumble set up the Chargers for the winning TD.

The 0-1 Washington Football Team plays again on Thursday in a meeting with NFC East rival the New York Giants.

