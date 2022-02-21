NFL Investigation of Commanders Owner Dan Snyder Intensifies

The league will release a public written report, something the team failed to do after its initial investigation

The NFL told the House Committee on Oversight and Reform that the former chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Mary Jo White, will lead the league's investigation into new allegations surrounding Commanders' owner Dan Snyder.

© Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

In 2018, White led the investigation into Carolina Panthers then-owner Jerry Richardson, who was also accused of workplace sexual harassment, along with the use of racial slurs, by former Panthers employees.

Facing pressure from the league, Richardson sold the team before the investigation ended, and he was fined $2.75 million after he was found to be at fault by the inquiry.

Snyder's situation is a bit different.

Washington, as an organization, has already been fined $10 million on July 1 after attorney Beth Wilkinson's almost year-long investigation found workplace violations. There could be further fines depending on White's findings.

The NFL and the team both announced further investigations after former team employee Tiffani Johnston made new accusations against Snyder. But NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was clear in saying only the league would be looking into the matter, and the team released a statement on Friday confirming:

"The Washington Commanders are pleased that the NFL has appointed Mary Jo White to look into the recent allegations made by Tiffani Johnston," the statement read. "The Commanders have always been intent on having a full and fair investigation of this matter conducted and to releasing the results of that investigation. Given the Team's confidence in Ms. White's ability to conduct such a full and fair investigation, the Commanders will not separately pursue an investigation and will cooperate fully with Ms. White."

Johnston told a congressional committee on Feb. 3 of further Snyder wrongdoing at a team dinner in 2005 or 2006, that included her being placed next to Snyder where he placed his hand on her thigh under the table and then tried to force her into his limousine.

The latter part of that accusation was corroborated by another team employee who confirmed to the congressional committee that he witnessed Snyder attempting to steer Johnston into his limo.

Johnston was one of five women who shared their experiences with Snyder in front of Congress, but the only one who didn't talk during the initial investigation. Johnston said she was afraid to cooperate with Wilkinson out of fear of retaliation by the team owner.

While the first report was delivered orally, the NFL says White's investigation will become public because the allegations were brought forth in an open forum.