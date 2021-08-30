Which WFT Players Grew the Most This Preseason?

When NFL franchises like the Washington Football Team meet for mini-camps, OTAs, and training camps, they do so with one thing in mind. Improving. As an individual player, coaching staff, and team. The aim is to get better at something every day.

Then, they take to the field in preseason games to gauge their growth and map out any adjustments needing to be made.

Every year there are guys who stand out for good and bad reasons, but it's the good ones who potentially help shape the future success of a team like this one.

So who are the guys who stood out of the crowd this year? Head coach Ron Rivera was asked that very question when he spoke to the media on Sunday.

"I mean, if you go through every position you could probably point out one or two guys that really did stand out," Rivera said. "I mean, offensive line Saahdiq (Charles) did some really good things...Cam Sims has really improved his game as to who he is and who he's becoming as a football player...now you watch most of those guys each take another step. The potential for growth is really good."

Offensive lineman Wes Martin, tight end Logan Thomas, and even defensive linemen Chase Young and Montez Sweat received praise from Rivera as well. Showing there's no individual on the team who couldn't benefit from some good old-fashioned football coaching and development.

As the team gets set to approach the cutdown deadline and shape its first official 53-man roster, the improvements seen this summer will help make some of the decisions for them.

However, we know the growing has just begun, and as this new-look Washington Football Team takes the field in a couple of weeks against the Los Angeles Chargers, the unit we see then will be far different than the one we see in January of 2022.