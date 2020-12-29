WFT Ex Haskins Speaks: ‘I Didn’t Meet The Standards’

Dwayne Haskins has issued a tweet and a long television interview on his release by the Washington Football Team

ASHBURN, Va. - Former Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins has said a lot of the right things both before his release from the WFT and now after he was waived on Monday.

With Haskins saying, "I take full responsibility for not meeting the standards of a NFL QB,” an important move was made, even if it doesn't hold up for the rest of his career.



Haskins has said similar things over the last week, but we will suggest he's trying to apologize for the final time while also sending a message to the 31 other NFL teams that he is willing to build some faith and earn a second chance.

Our view? That's smart. We have never seen Haskins as an angry or hostile person in general, but no one at WFT HQ will argue against the notion that in his year and a half here he made entirely too many mistakes - on and off the field.

Haskins also did a lengthy one-on-one interview with WUSA-9 on Monday afternoon.

His final mistake in Washington may have been not speaking to coaches after the game Sunday evening and then putting the franchise in a brutally tough situation by not wanting to talk with reporters after the game, as is the expected requirement for a starting quarterback.

When coach Ron Rivera sees and hears about that - on top of everything else that Haskins has done - it's time to cut the cord.

The timing is still strange. As we have stated before, we believe the move should have been made last week. The decision to let him play into the fourth quarter was errant. But Rivera removed a lot of questions hanging over the franchise ... despite creating a large cap hit.

What WFT fans can reasonably expect is this: Haskins is likely to go unclaimed, which means Washington will have more than an $8 million cap hit on the 2021 salary cap ... one last gut punch as Dwayne Haskins says goodbye.