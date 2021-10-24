Will Washington RB Gibson Play at Packers?

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has never lost to the Washington Football Team in the friendly confines of Lambeau Field.

In fact, no Packers quarterback has been defeated by Washington at Lambeau since 1988. At the time, Washington was coming off of a Super Bowl win and Green Bay was facing one of the darkest periods in franchise history.

In order to end this long drought, Washington's defense must find a way to contain Rodgers and the Packers offense. (Not to mention WFT QB Taylor Heinicke getting his psyche right.)

Oh, and good health on the part of the WFT would help, and right now, that's not exactly the case. William Jackson III (knee) entered the weekend listed as questionable for Week 7. Defensive end Shaka Toney has an illness and is also listed as questionable. Meanwhile, three starters on offense - tackle Sam Cosmi (ankle), wide receiver Curtis Samuel (groin) and guard Brandon Scherff (knee) are out.

Oh, and the biggie: Antonio Gibson, according to multiple reports, is trying to play today despite what an MRI reveals is a hairline fracture in his shin.

Despite the injury, which has clearly impacted his performance, Gibson has not missed a game this season and enters Sunday with 357 rushing yards and four total touchdowns.

So the WFT needs to overcome injuries ... and history.

Even with Rodgers, last year's league MVP, the Packers offense has not lived up to standards this season. The team ranks 23rd in total offense with 343.5 yards per game, right ahead of Washington, which boasts 336.2.

The Packers' lone loss is a bit of an outlier here though, as the team managed just three points and 229 yards of offense. Since that disastrous Week 1 loss, the Packers have been undefeated.

That loss proved that this team is beatable, and if you press all the right buttons, a win is manageable. Washington must hit all those buttons because it needs a win this weekend about as bad as anyone. A loss can push the team to 2-5 and make the team's postseason hopes close to impossible.

