Logan Thomas: Latest Washington Star To Suffer Season-Ending Injury

The wins keep piling up for the Washington Football Team. Unfortunately, so do the injuries.

In the midst of a four-game winning streak produced without defensive stars Chase Young, Montez Sweat and Landon Collins, WFT will now head into Sunday's NFC East showdown against the Dallas Cowboys without tight end Logan Thomas. The team's No. 1 Red Zone threat, Thomas was placed on season-ending injured reserve in the wake of a knee injury suffered late in last week's win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Washington hopes Thomas didn't suffer a torn ACL, but the injury is nonetheless serious enough to keep him off the field the remainder of the 2021 season.

What started as a season full of hope that quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick would connect often with Thomas and receiver Curtis Samuel has deteriorated into Taylor Heinicke handing off to Antonio Gibson. Somehow, through all the injuries, coach Ron Rivera has guided his team from 2-6 to 6-6 and with a chance to win the NFC East in two games against the Cowboys in the next three weeks.

Thomas had a previous injured reserve stint due to a hamstring injury and players can only be activated once a season. He had 18 catches for 196 yards and three touchdowns in six games, including a leaping, one-hand grab for Washington's first touchdown in Las Vegas.

Running back Jonathan Williams is set to be signed off the practice squad to fill Thomas’ spot on the active roster.

Without Thomas, Washington will give more snaps to rookies John Bates and Sammis Reyes. But neither have proven to be a major threat as receivers.