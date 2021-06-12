Washington Football Team: 'Lots of Weapons,' Says RB Antonio Gibson

Gibson on the WFT offense: 'I feel like we’re going to be something to deal with.'

A year ago, Antonio Gibson was the new guy, a rookie for the Washington Football Team working to make the transition from a college player who was primarily a ball-catcher to an NFL mainstay as a ball-carrier.

It worked. Now comes the next step.

“We got a lot of weapons,'' said the WFT running back of his club's offseason roster. "I feel like we got a lot of deep threats and that’s going to do nothing but open it up for me and for the offense.

"I feel like we’re going to be something to deal with.”

Indeed, this offseason featured Washington having signed veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and wide receiver Curtis Samuel, along with having added speedster receiver Dyami Brown in the NFL Draft, plus a re-booted O-line ... and Gibson has every reason to be excited about the offense's potential.

And there is another: This WFT minicamp is concluded, with coach Ron Rivera's group being given the chance to accomplish things it could not last spring and summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Catching up from last year, catching the young guys up, this is a time we didn’t have last year so I feel like it’s very helpful," Gibson told JP Finlay in a recent 1-on-1 visit "I’m enjoying this period because I didn’t have this last year, so it’s actually helping me out a lot."

Washington’s 2021 training camp begins July 27. Gibson said the turf toe that limited him late last year is no longer as issue and he's ready to go fully at camp as he works to take another step statistically after rushing for 795 yards and 11 touchdowns as a rookie.

“This year we picked up a lot of new guys and they can play, they're showing that out on the field the past few weeks on the offensive side and defensive side,'' he said. "I'm super-excited.''