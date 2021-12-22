Washington Football Team (6-7) is taking on the Philadelphia Eagles (6-7) at rainy Lincoln Financial Field on Tuesday evening in a COVID protocol-forced rescheduled game for Week 15.

Washington is without both Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen, so it signed quarterback Garrett Gilbert from New England's practice squad on Friday. Garrett has just one career start (Cowboys, 2020) under his belt.

WFT had its four-game winning streak snapped last week against Dallas and is looking to get back on track, which will be difficult with a quarterback that's only been with the team less than a week.

The Eagles have had their own issues this season and have had injury issues at quarterback with injuries to Jalen Hurts, who is expected to start on Tuesday.

Both Washington and Philadelphia trail the Minnesota Vikings (7-7) for the seventh and final spot in the NFC playoffs.

Washington started the game on offense and was able to get Gilbert loose early with a couple of passes but the opening drive stalls after four plays and 26 yards as the Eagles defense forced a 36 yard Tress Way punt.

Washington's defense and Landon Collins got a huge break on a Hurts pass to tight end Dallas Goedert when the ball was dropped but bounced off Goedert's heel and right into the arms of Collins who was in coverage, giving the ball to Washington at the Philadelphia 26.

Seven plays and 26 yards later, running back Antonio Gibson punched it in from just one yard out to give Washington a 7-0 lead.

Gilbert was 3-of-4 for 32 yards in the first two Washington series.

On the ensuing Philadelphia series, WFT defensive end Bunmi Rotimi picked up his first sack of the year.

The defense came up big again on a second-and-6 play from the Washington 16 as Philadelphia was threatening when Montez Sweat sacked Hurts who lost the ball at the 24 and it was picked up by Collins who carried the ball to the 47.

That Eagles turnover turned into a Brian Johnson 22-yard field goal to put Washington up 10-0 with 2:47 left in the first quarter.

Philadelphia finally got on the scoreboard with 8:10 left in the half after a seven-play, 74-yard drive ended with a 20-yard Jake Elliott field goal that made it a one-score game at 10-3.

Later in the second quarter, with just 1:34 remaining Hurts and the Eagles tied the game at 10 with a one-yard for a touchdown run at the end of an 11-play, 77-yard drive that took 4:50 off the clock.

The Eagles have the ball to start the second half.