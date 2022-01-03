FedEx Field Tries to Get Even for Washington Football Team?

Near disasters can be funny in hindsight when the 'all's well that ends well' clause kicks in. And this is exactly the scenario for the Philadelphia Eagles and quarterback Jalen Hurts, after he was nearly impacted by a failing part of the FedEx Field stands as he walked into the tunnel after Sunday's game.

After defeating the Washington Football Team 20-16 on Sunday, a more superstitious person might consider the stadium the team calls home was looking to exact a little revenge. Getting swept by the Eagles and Dallas Cowboys this season has functionally ended the WFT's playoff aspirations.

"I'm just happy everybody is safe from it. That's crazy stuff right there," Hurts said after the game. "That was a real dangerous situation. I'm just so happy everybody bounced back from it, it seemed like. Passionate Eagles fans. I love it."

It's not the first time FedEx Field has been the source of conflict for an organization with no shortage of drama. In Week 1 a pipe broke within the stadium and poured water all over a section of fans.

The next time Washington takes to the surface of FedEx Field, it'll be under a new name and logo (we presume). With the franchise hoping problems of the past will stay there, as the franchise begins a new chapter in 2022.

It'd be nice if the stadium took part in that departing of modern trends for the Washington Football Team.

WFT ends its disappointing season next Sunday at the New York Giants.