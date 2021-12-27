WATCH: Antonio Gibson Gets TD, WFT Trails Cowboys

Skip to main content
    WATCH: Antonio Gibson Scores TD, Washington Trails Cowboys

    The Washington Football Team is beginning to dig out of the hole.
    Author:

    The Washington Football Team is on the board.

    After surrendering three touchdowns in the first quarter to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night at Arlington, Texas, the WFT joined in on the scoring.

    Early in the second quarter, running back Antonio Gibson caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Taylor Heinicke to cap off a 5-play, 75-yard drive.

    Despite not practicing all week long, Gibson suited up tonight and is a paramount piece of the team's offense.

    Gibson leads the team with nine touchdowns this season. He has six on the ground, and now has three through the air.

    Washington's score is crucial considering how the team's first quarter went. Heinicke started off the game poor, throwing an interception on his first play from scrimmage to cornerback Trevon Diggs, who recorded his league-leading 11th interception.

    Then, after allowing two touchdowns on defense, Heinicke threw his second interception of the quarter, this time to defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, who told Dak Prescott and the offense to stay off the field after running it back 41 yards to record a pick-six.

    Washington found itself trailing 24-0 to the Cowboys two weeks ago at home, so this is not unchartered territory. In fact, it's even better.

    However, by trailing by multiple scores early in the ball game, Washington will be forced to run a quicker offense and continue throwing the football, which isn't their strong suit.

    As effective as Gibson can be as a receiver, he is better as a runner and the team would rather kill clock and let Gibson keep the ball away from the Cowboys.

    After Gibson's score, the Washington defense allowed another scoring drive to the Cowboys and now face a 28-7 deficit.

