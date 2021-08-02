‘Washington for Life’? Brandon Scherff Reveals Wish for Future

It certainly sounds like Brandon Scherff is all-in on finishing his career with the Washington Football Team.

The Washington Football Team is a relatively unknown quantity entering the 2021 NFL season. After winning the NFC East division last year, no one knows quite what to expect this year.

Ryan Fitzpatrick is ready to bring his "Fitzmagic" powers to Washington. The offense as a whole around him has improved, but there are still some major questions that need to be answered. However, the offensive line seems to be poised to be one of the NFL's good units and Brandon Scherff - once eligible - is leading the way to making that happen.

Scherff has played every season of his career in Washington and has played in 78 career games. After being drafted with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, his loyalty to the franchise has never changed.

During the offseason, the Washington Football Team used the franchise tag on Scherff. In a recent quote, Scherff spoke out about how comfortable he was playing on the tag and reiterated his desire to remain with the franchise moving forward.

“I’m comfortable,” Scherff said. “I’m excited to be here again. I keep stating that I want to be here for the rest of my career, so I’m here for another year, and I’m hopefully going to be here for the future, and that’s my goal. But all I can focus on is playing this year and being the best that I can and be.”

For the Washington Football Team, this is great news. Scherff is the cornerstone of their offensive line and losing him would be a massive blow for their offense.

It's hard to find loyalty in today's day and age. The sports world has become all about forming "super teams" and chasing rings. Even though Scherff is now 29 years old and is entering the final stage of his prime, he has shown zero interest in abandoning ship for greener pastures.

Granted, there are two obstacles here. One is temporary, as the Pro Bowler is presently on the COVID list. And two … keeping him in town might be financially challenging.

But a commitment, at least, to the concept? Hopefully, this is something that doesn't change in the future. As long as Scherff is in town, Washington will be able to have full confidence in their offensive line.