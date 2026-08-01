3 Worst-Case Scenarios for the Colorado Avalanche in 2026-27
The Colorado Avalanche will once again enter the season with Stanley Cup expectations. Nathan MacKinnon remains one of the NHL’s most dominant players, Cale Makar continues to redefine what an elite defenseman looks like, and the organization spent the offseason reinforcing its veteran core instead of making sweeping changes.
The additions of players like Jaden Schwartz and the continued emphasis on experienced depth show Colorado believes its championship window remains wide open.
Still, even elite teams aren’t immune to adversity. The difference between another deep playoff run and an early exit can come down to a handful of circumstances that spiral out of control.
Here are three worst-case scenarios for the Avalanche heading into the 2026-27 season.
1. Injuries Once Again Become the Story
Colorado has experienced its share of injury problems over the past several seasons. While Gabriel Landeskog’s remarkable return has been one of hockey’s best stories, the Avalanche are counting on several veterans with lengthy injury histories to play significant roles. Schwartz also arrives after missing considerable time last season, while players like Josh Manson and Brent Burns are expected to log important minutes on the blue line.
The Avalanche are built around a handful of elite players. MacKinnon and Makar can carry the team for stretches, but if multiple top-six forwards or top-four defensemen miss extended time, Colorado’s depth could quickly be tested.
The front office intentionally preserved salary-cap flexibility to make additions at the trade deadline rather than loading up during the summer. That strategy makes sense, but it also means there isn’t much room for error early in the season. If injuries pile up before Colorado has the opportunity to strengthen the roster, the Avalanche could find themselves fighting for playoff positioning instead of competing for the Central Division title.
2. The Secondary Scoring Doesn’t Replace What Was Lost
The offseason brought notable changes, including the departures of Valeri Nichushkin and Jack Drury while bringing in veterans like Jaden Schwartz and younger forwards Fedor Svechkov and Zachary L’Heureux. The hope is that the new mix provides enough scoring depth behind the stars. If that doesn’t happen, opposing teams will once again focus almost entirely on slowing MacKinnon and Martin Necas.
Schwartz remains an effective player when healthy, but expecting him alone to replace the production and two-way impact lost from Nichushkin would be unrealistic. Meanwhile, several younger players could be asked to contribute meaningful NHL minutes sooner than expected if injuries or inconsistency strike.
Colorado doesn’t necessarily need another 40-goal scorer. It simply needs consistent offense throughout the lineup. If too much of the scoring burden falls on the top line and Makar, the Avalanche could become far easier to defend during both the regular season and the playoffs.
3. The Youth Movement Isn’t Ready
General manager Joe Sakic has made it clear the Avalanche want younger players to earn opportunities this season while maintaining enough cap flexibility to make moves later in the year. Prospects and recent acquisitions such as Fedor Svechkov, Zachary L’Heureux, TJ Hughes and others could all compete for meaningful NHL roles during training camp. That’s an exciting development, but it’s also a gamble. Young players rarely develop in a straight line. Some adjust immediately, while others need another season of AHL experience before becoming reliable NHL contributors.
If Colorado’s younger forwards struggle to provide energy, defensive reliability, or secondary offense, the coaching staff may have little choice but to lean heavily on the veteran core. That increases the workload on MacKinnon, Makar, Brock Nelson, and Landeskog over an 84-game season. The Avalanche don’t need every prospect to become an impact player immediately. They need enough of them to establish themselves as dependable NHL contributors.
If that doesn’t happen, Colorado could find itself searching for outside help well before the trade deadline.
Final Thoughts
The good news for Colorado is that none of these scenarios are inevitable.
The Avalanche still possess one of hockey’s strongest cores, an experienced coaching staff, and arguably the league’s best player in Nathan MacKinnon. As long as the stars stay healthy and the supporting cast delivers, Colorado should once again be among the Western Conference’s elite. But championship expectations also bring little margin for error. If injuries mount, secondary scoring disappears, or the next wave of players isn’t ready to contribute, the Avalanche’s path back to the Stanley Cup Final becomes significantly more difficult.