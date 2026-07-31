Avalanche's Sam Malinski Quietly Became One of Colorado's Most Important Defensemen
Ask Colorado Avalanche fans about the superstars on defense and their answer will lead with Cale Makar and then drift into Devon Toews. Certainly, this is for good reason.
Makar is a premier NHL defenseman. Devon Toews provides incredible stability next to him. When you add in the veterans Brett Kulak and Brent Burns to the mix, Colorado’s blue line doesn’t really need an introduction.
Somewhere in that conversation, though, needs to be Sam Malinski.
The 28-year-old defenseman doesn’t get the same amount of attention from Avalance stars and he probably doesn’t get the headlines he should. But, quietly, he is one of the most reliable players.
Becoming an Everyday NHL Defenseman
Malinski’s development didn’t happen overnight. He didn’t just slide out on the ice and become relevant.
He’s put in the work and made a steady climb since he signed with Colorado as an undrafted free agent in 2023.
They started using him and he starting growing. In 23 games over the 2023-24 season, he earned a much larger role the following year before he took another big step in 2025-26.
Last season, he appeared in all 82 regular-season games, where he posted a career-high eight goals, 32 assists, and 40 points while finishing with an outstanding plus-43 rating.
Not only was he accomplishing more, but the team was asking him to be responsible for more.
Last year, his 17:37 ice time per game was the highest of his career. It was nearly two minutes higher than the previous season. Jared Bendar was using him, which meant he trusted him.
For an undrafted free agent, that is remarkable progress.
More Than Just Depth
The same story is always true - Stanley Cup contenders have star players.
What is also true is that behind those stars, there are dependable players who can be trusted every single night. They don’t draw a lot of attention, but they do the job. The job includes keeping that team consistently competing for the trophy.
Malinski is that kind of guy. He’s not the headline; he’s the supporting cast. He is what you want in every defenseman. He makes smart decisions, moves the puck and rarely puts his team in a difficult position.
That’s not always highlight reel worthy stuff, but you know what it is? It’s often the difference between winning and losing.
Playoffs Reinforced His Value
Malinski earned his time on the ice and he earned the trust of the head coach. No other stats will tell you that, except looking at the playoffs.
He appeared in 11 postseason games. He recorded one goal and three points while finishing with a plus-three rating against playoff competition.
Those weren’t minutes given to him because someone was injured. They were given to him because he earned them. Having him be available behind Makar and Toews is one of the things that gives this team an edge.
Colorado Already Confirmed Belief
The Avalanche didn’t wait around until the offseason to get Malinski’s future tied up. In January, the Avalanche signed him to a four-year contract extension. That was all the proof anyone needed that Bednar and the front office think highly of Malinski and want him to be an integral part of this organization moving forward.
This wasn’t a small reward for a good half; this was an investment in a player the team sees in their future for years to come.
That confidence is well-deserved.