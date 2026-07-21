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Colorado Avalanche Fans Rave Over Georgii Merkulov Signing

Colorado Avalanche fans are over the moon with the recent signing of Georgii Merkulov, especially due to an upcoming reunion with him and a former teammate.

Jennifer Streeter

Boston Bruins center Georgii Merkulov
Boston Bruins center Georgii Merkulov / USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
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The Colorado Avalanche announced on July 20 that they have signed Georgii Merkulov over from the Boston Bruins to a one-year deal for the 2026-27 season.

Merkulov recorded just over 60 points for the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Providence Bruins across 24 goals and 37 assists, in addition to appearing in one game for Boston. The forward also led Providence in both point and assists, ranking second in goals on the team that would win the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy for the AHL's best record. Merkulov would also see action in four Calder Cup Playoff matchups — tallying a game-winning goal on May 3.

His contract is being described as a one year, two way deal with the Avalanche.

Before entering his professional career, Merkulov spent the 2021-22 season at Ohio State University and racked up 34 points with 20 goals and 14 assists. He would earn both Big Ten First All-Star Team and Big Ten All-Freshman Team honors before making his way to the NHL after originally going undrafted.

Avalanche Fans Happy With Georgii Merkulov Signing

Across the League so far, Merkulov has appeared in 11 games with Boston from 2023-24 – he will also soon reunite with teammate Fabian Lysell, who the Avalanche acquired in a trade back in late June.

Lysell was inked to a similar one-year contract after being acquired from Colorado in a trade with the Bruins on June 27, 2026.

The news regarding Lysell and Merkulov reuniting has specifically generated some excitement from fans across Colorado.

"I would love it if him and Lysell went on to have good careers," one fan said online.

Boston Bruins forward Georgii Merkulov
Nov 16, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins right wing Georgii Merkulov (42) during the third period against the St. Louis Blues at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images / USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Overall, fans across the League have been reacting online with excitement surrounding the general news of the Merkulov signing.

"The Massachusetts to Colorado pipeline continues," another pointed out.

"Another one that with a new system will thrive I bet," one other said in relation to Merkulov.

Merkulov originally made his professional debut in 2019-20 for HK Tambov in Eurasia’s second-highest pro league (VHL).

Mile High Hockey currently reports that a fairly standard AHL veteran contract containing a minor league salary of around $350,000 and $400,000 guaranteed is expected for Merkulov. The NHL minimum cap hit of $850,000 should also allow for Merkulov to slot into the Avalanche's lineup with the occasional recall.

Merkulov's future with Colorado comes after he signed with Boston as a free agent in April of 2022.

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Jennifer Streeter
JENNIFER STREETER

Jennifer Streeter graduated with a B.A. in journalism from Texas A&M and received her Master of Science from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism. At both schools, she focused on an emphasis of sports reporting. A former athlete herself, "Jenny" was a varsity soccer player and comes from a family who participated in NCAA athletics. She has covered hockey since 2023 and is credentialed for the Seattle Kraken, New Jersey Devils and PWHL in addition to having covered the 2026 Frozen Four.

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