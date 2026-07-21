Colorado Avalanche Fans Rave Over Georgii Merkulov Signing
The Colorado Avalanche announced on July 20 that they have signed Georgii Merkulov over from the Boston Bruins to a one-year deal for the 2026-27 season.
Merkulov recorded just over 60 points for the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Providence Bruins across 24 goals and 37 assists, in addition to appearing in one game for Boston. The forward also led Providence in both point and assists, ranking second in goals on the team that would win the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy for the AHL's best record. Merkulov would also see action in four Calder Cup Playoff matchups — tallying a game-winning goal on May 3.
His contract is being described as a one year, two way deal with the Avalanche.
Before entering his professional career, Merkulov spent the 2021-22 season at Ohio State University and racked up 34 points with 20 goals and 14 assists. He would earn both Big Ten First All-Star Team and Big Ten All-Freshman Team honors before making his way to the NHL after originally going undrafted.
Avalanche Fans Happy With Georgii Merkulov Signing
Across the League so far, Merkulov has appeared in 11 games with Boston from 2023-24 – he will also soon reunite with teammate Fabian Lysell, who the Avalanche acquired in a trade back in late June.
Lysell was inked to a similar one-year contract after being acquired from Colorado in a trade with the Bruins on June 27, 2026.
The news regarding Lysell and Merkulov reuniting has specifically generated some excitement from fans across Colorado.
"I would love it if him and Lysell went on to have good careers," one fan said online.
Overall, fans across the League have been reacting online with excitement surrounding the general news of the Merkulov signing.
"The Massachusetts to Colorado pipeline continues," another pointed out.
"Another one that with a new system will thrive I bet," one other said in relation to Merkulov.
Merkulov originally made his professional debut in 2019-20 for HK Tambov in Eurasia’s second-highest pro league (VHL).
Mile High Hockey currently reports that a fairly standard AHL veteran contract containing a minor league salary of around $350,000 and $400,000 guaranteed is expected for Merkulov. The NHL minimum cap hit of $850,000 should also allow for Merkulov to slot into the Avalanche's lineup with the occasional recall.
Merkulov's future with Colorado comes after he signed with Boston as a free agent in April of 2022.