Colorado Avalanche On SI

Colorado Avalanche Support Local Community via Special Olympics Colorado

The Colorado Avalanche were on site at a recent charity event that advocated for youth participation across athletics.

Jennifer Streeter

Jan 12, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Colorado Avalanche mascot Bernie skates around before the game against the Anaheim Ducks at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 12, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Colorado Avalanche mascot Bernie skates around before the game against the Anaheim Ducks at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
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The Colorado Avalanche recently gave back to the community with one of their partners for Special Olympics Colorado in heartwarming fashion.

The event — which was in partnership with the Special Olympics — welcomed around 180 aspiring athletes for a day of play centered around inclusion and forming memories that will last a lifetime. The Avalanche were on site alongside the Denver Nuggets at the Young Athletes Summer Camp, in which campers reportedly rotate around five activity stations. Street hockey was one of the stations, in addition to mascot Bernie being present outside in the summer heat.

Kroenke Sports Charities was also part of the team putting on that event, officially titled "Special Olympics Colorado for Kroenke Youth Sports Day at the Young Athletes Summer Camp" on July 10.

The Avalanche regularly center their community outreach around youth athletics, also being known for a youth equipment drive for underprivileged and aspiring athletes across a variety of sports.

Colorado Avalanche Prioritize Youth Athletics Through Community Outreach

Kroenke Sports Charities is listed as one of the Colorado franchise's official community partners. Their mission is to serve the Colorado community through education, health and fitness initiatives, athletic programs, and direct aid, with the particular purpose of helping families, children, veterans, and the disabled via improving their lives through the spirit and power of sports.

The Avalanche's annual "giveSPORTS Equipment Drive" is to take place on Sept. 26, 2026, and will be hosted in partnership with A Precious Child in addition to Kroenke Sports Charities. While donations from hockey are — of course — encouraged, donations of equipment from all sports are welcome.

Colorado's website notes that equipment is currently most needed across basketball, lacrosse, soccer, football, baseball, softball, and volleyball in addition to hockey.

The upcoming equipment drive will be the 15th annual, and since its inception the event has helped over 100,000 local children receive access to sports and recreation opportunities via providing 307,870 pieces of sports equipment and more than $132,000 in sports scholarship funding.

The Colorado Avalanche
Dec 17 2011; Denver, CO, USA; Colorado Avalanche members celebrate the win over the Washington Capitals at the Pepsi Center. The Avalanche defeated the Capital 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In addition to their pursuits off the ice, the Avalanche set a single-season franchise record in points and won the Central Division and Presidents’ Trophy in the 2025-26 League season. The Avalanche would also go on to advance to the Western Conference Final in their 30th season.

While also leading efforts in the community, the Colorado organization led the NHL in wins (55), points (121), regulation victories (48), goals (298), goals against (197) and penalty-kill percentage (84.6%). Further community outreach can be expected for Avalanche fans, in addition to building off a successful 2025-26.

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Jennifer Streeter
JENNIFER STREETER

Jennifer Streeter graduated with a B.A. in journalism from Texas A&M and received her Master of Science from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism. At both schools, she focused on an emphasis of sports reporting. A former athlete herself, "Jenny" was a varsity soccer player and comes from a family who participated in NCAA athletics. She has covered hockey since 2023 and is credentialed for the Seattle Kraken, New Jersey Devils and PWHL in addition to having covered the 2026 Frozen Four.

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