Colorado Avalanche Support Local Community via Special Olympics Colorado
The Colorado Avalanche recently gave back to the community with one of their partners for Special Olympics Colorado in heartwarming fashion.
The event — which was in partnership with the Special Olympics — welcomed around 180 aspiring athletes for a day of play centered around inclusion and forming memories that will last a lifetime. The Avalanche were on site alongside the Denver Nuggets at the Young Athletes Summer Camp, in which campers reportedly rotate around five activity stations. Street hockey was one of the stations, in addition to mascot Bernie being present outside in the summer heat.
Kroenke Sports Charities was also part of the team putting on that event, officially titled "Special Olympics Colorado for Kroenke Youth Sports Day at the Young Athletes Summer Camp" on July 10.
The Avalanche regularly center their community outreach around youth athletics, also being known for a youth equipment drive for underprivileged and aspiring athletes across a variety of sports.
Colorado Avalanche Prioritize Youth Athletics Through Community Outreach
Kroenke Sports Charities is listed as one of the Colorado franchise's official community partners. Their mission is to serve the Colorado community through education, health and fitness initiatives, athletic programs, and direct aid, with the particular purpose of helping families, children, veterans, and the disabled via improving their lives through the spirit and power of sports.
The Avalanche's annual "giveSPORTS Equipment Drive" is to take place on Sept. 26, 2026, and will be hosted in partnership with A Precious Child in addition to Kroenke Sports Charities. While donations from hockey are — of course — encouraged, donations of equipment from all sports are welcome.
Colorado's website notes that equipment is currently most needed across basketball, lacrosse, soccer, football, baseball, softball, and volleyball in addition to hockey.
The upcoming equipment drive will be the 15th annual, and since its inception the event has helped over 100,000 local children receive access to sports and recreation opportunities via providing 307,870 pieces of sports equipment and more than $132,000 in sports scholarship funding.
In addition to their pursuits off the ice, the Avalanche set a single-season franchise record in points and won the Central Division and Presidents’ Trophy in the 2025-26 League season. The Avalanche would also go on to advance to the Western Conference Final in their 30th season.
While also leading efforts in the community, the Colorado organization led the NHL in wins (55), points (121), regulation victories (48), goals (298), goals against (197) and penalty-kill percentage (84.6%). Further community outreach can be expected for Avalanche fans, in addition to building off a successful 2025-26.