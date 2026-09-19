Fedor Svechkov Has Something to Prove in First Year With Avalanche
The Colorado Avalanche are getting set to open their preseason soon with their first matchup coming against the Utah Mammoth on Sunday. And with the preseason getting underway very soon, there are some names to keep an eye on.
One of those guys being offseason acquisition Fedor Svechkov who came over in a trade with the Nashville Predators at the beginning of the offseason. Svechkov is looking to have a big role in an Avalanche lineup that is a Stanley Cup contender in 2026.
Svechkov is a young player that is looking to continue to get his legs under him with his new team and should likely see most preseason action. Svechkov came over to Colorado with Zach L'Heureux and both are youngsters looking to make an impression on Jared Bednar and crew.
Joe Sakic is looking to be an early winner of this trade as the Avalanche have needed youth in the lineup for a while now. And with training camp coming to an end soon and preseason starting, Svechkov has recently started looking better.
Putting Svechkov in a top six role might be beneficial
Svechkov is the kind of player that if he were to play with a guy like Nathan MacKinnon or Brock Nelson or others, it really might benefit him. Svechkov is still on the newer side to the league and is trying to make a name for himself.
And now that he plays for a contender and plays for a team that has been in contention for the Stanley Cup for years in a row, this is Svechkov's chance to show that he belongs. Svechkov was a former first-round pick of the Predators so he has that to his name,
He has to go out there and continue to prove why he belongs to have a full-time roster spot with the Avalanche. He likely will play in the bottom six if he earns a full-time spot with the Avalanche, but has room to find his way to the top six at some point.
The problem with that is for a while now, the Avalanche seem to have their top six guys set in stone. But that does not mean that it is impossible for Svechkov to find his way in the upper half of the lineup if he proves it.
He just has to have a strong showing in the preseason and then go from there. He has the ability, he just needs to make it known.