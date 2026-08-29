Inside Cale Makar's Record-Shattering Contract With the Avalanche

The #GoAvsGo Cale Makar 8 year $20.4M Cap Hit Extension



Yr 1-3 $4M Base & 16.8M Signing Bonus

Yr 4 $12.8M & $8M SB

Yr 5 $4M & $16.8M SB

Yr 6 $3M & $16.8M SB

Yr 7 $2.8M & $16.8M SB

Yr 8 $1M & $18.8M SB



No Move Clause



Rep'd by @BartlettHockey



The $20.4M Cap Hit is just short…